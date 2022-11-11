Caddo-Parish-Antlers
Buy Now

Agents seized two mounts in connection to illegal deer harvesting in Caddo Parish.

 LDWF Photo

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a man in Caddo Parish for alleged deer hunting violations on Nov. 2.

Agents cited Cole Knighton, 19, of Mira, for hunting from a moving vehicle, taking deer during illegal hours, failing to tag deer, failing to validate deer harvest, taking deer from a public road and simple littering.



Tags