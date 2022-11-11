Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a man in Caddo Parish for alleged deer hunting violations on Nov. 2.
Agents cited Cole Knighton, 19, of Mira, for hunting from a moving vehicle, taking deer during illegal hours, failing to tag deer, failing to validate deer harvest, taking deer from a public road and simple littering.
Agents received a complaint about litter and illegally taken deer in Caddo Parish. Agents investigated the complaint and found trash on top of a levee that identified Knighton.
Agents went to Knighton’s residence with the litter evidence and he admitted it was his. Agents then questioned Knighton further and he admitted to illegally taking four antlerless deer and three antlered deer within the past two years. Knighton did not tag any of the deer and took some of the deer at night from a moving vehicle and public road.
Agents seized two sets of deer antlers in association with this case.
Hunting deer during illegal hours carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.
Hunting from a moving vehicle brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Hunting deer from a public road, failing to tag deer and failing to validate deer carry up to a $350 fine for each offense.
Simple littering brings up to a $150 fine or given the option to perform eight hours of community service in a litter abatement work program in lieu of the fine.
Knighton may also face civil restitution totaling $12,189 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.
Investigating agents are Corporal Michael Cook, Sgt. Toby Meyers and Senior Agent Dalton Herrington.