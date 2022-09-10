LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications for waterfowl lottery hunts on LDWF Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) for the 2022-2023 hunting season. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

A lottery hunt will be held for disabled veterans on Sherburne WMA; see the application for instructions. A general waterfowl lottery hunt will be held on Bayou Pierre and Sherburne WMAs.



