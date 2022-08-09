LAKE CHARLES - McNeese Track & Field and Cross Country head coach Brendon Gilroy has signed a three-year contract extension, McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer has announced.
Gilroy, who guided his squads to three Southland Conference championships this past season - men's cross country, women's indoor track & field, and women's outdoor track & field, along with being named SLC Coach of the Year for all three, is the first coach in McNeese track history to be rewarded with a multi-year contract.
He's entering his 16th season as the McNeese cross country head coach and 15th as track and field head coach.
"Coach Gilroy has done a fantastic job with all of our track and field and cross country programs, not just this past season but in his entire time here," said Schroyer. "I'm excited for him to become the first track coach in school history to received a multi-year deal."
In addition, Gilroy announced the promotion of throws coach Ben Chretien to Associate Head Coach and will continue to work with the throwers as well as the multi-event athletes.
Chretien, a McNeese Sports Hall of Fame javelin thrower, will be entering his ninth season with the Cowboy and Cowgirls and has had much success in helping athletes win conference championships and qualify for the NCAA East Prelims as well as the NCAA Championships. Most recently, he coached two Cowgirls to SLC titles and NCAA East Preliminary berths - javelin thrower Blanche Beard and shot putter Janell Fullerton.
Chretien, who was a nominee as the USTFCCCA Assistant Coach of the Year, will oversee the technical aspects of the long jump, triple jump and high jump.
Also, Gilroy has announced the addition of Lathaniel Jeanlouis to his staff to fill the void created when Vijay Saxena left to accept a position at Army.
Jeanlouis spent this past season as a volunteer coach for the Cowboys and Cowgirls, helping with the sprints and relays. Prior to McNeese, he was an assistant track and field coach at Northwest Kansas Technical College from 2016-17 and at Westgate High School from 2013-16, helping the school win the 2015 Louisiana Class 4A State Championship.
A graduate of Wayland Baptist University, Jeanlouis was a 2018-19 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field All-American sprinter.
Byron Hixon returns for his fifth season on staff as the pole vault coach along with Tyler Hixon, who will serve as a volunteer assistant.
Former Cowboy distance runners Alan Foolkes and Joshua Sawe will assist Gilroy in the distance and middle distance events for both the cross country and track seasons.