JeanLouis, Lathaniel
Buy Now
Wayland Baptist University Athletics

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese Track & Field and Cross Country head coach Brendon Gilroy has signed a three-year contract extension, McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer has announced.

Gilroy, who guided his squads to three Southland Conference championships this past season - men's cross country, women's indoor track & field, and women's outdoor track & field, along with being named SLC Coach of the Year for all three, is the first coach in McNeese track history to be rewarded with a multi-year contract.



Tags