A strong showing in the third set wasn’t enough to overcome a dominant Lafayette Christian Academy team when the Lady Panthers hosted the Knights on Thursday.
LCA battled to a close 25-23 win in the first set and a disastrous second set performance by the Lady Panthers gave the away team a 2-0 lead going into a crucial third set.
Undeterred by their opponents, the Lady Panthers rallied back in the third set, winning 25-23 and carrying the momentum forward into the fourth set.
Another close 25-23 set, this time in favor of the Knights, ended the game and handed LCA their 16th win of the season.
“The fourth set was back and forth, that was one of the best sets of high school volleyball that I’ve seen,” said CHS head coach Gary Westcott. “They were going back and forth, the digs were amazing, it was some good volleyball. It was fun.”
After the game, Westcott’s message to the team was summed up with just two fingers.
“We’re that close,” Westcott said, holding his thumb and index fingers close together. “We just need to clean up a couple areas. Set two was a joke, we just fell apart with passing. We responded well and we had the game under control for the most part but they came back again. They’re an outstanding team, they have a big front row and they have a lot of beach (volleyball) kids so they have all these different shots. We did extremely well and we’re that close, almost there. It’s October and we’re right where we want to be. We’ve improved a lot since September, but we just need to clean up some things to stay competitive with some of the top teams in the state.”
The Lady Panthers moved to 14-8 after the loss, having defeated district opponent St. Martinville and Division III playoff hopeful Cecilia earlier in the week.
Coming into the game, the Lady Panthers were the No. 12 seed in Division III, but Westcott said he expects his team to move into the top 10 soon.
“The way the powerpoints are, I expect to jump over a lot of teams that aren’t playing the top competition that we are,” he explained. “I have some good games ahead and we have the Highland tournament coming up, so we should be No. 8 or 9 (heading into the playoffs.) We matched up well against LCA, they’re experienced and a little older than us, but we have some outstanding kids as well. Our right side hitters, Caroline Hebert and Olivia Cestia, really had outstanding games on that right side. We just have to clean up our passing. We hit the ball well but the bottom line is they passed the ball better than us.”
One of the biggest changes for Catholic High this year is their move up to Division III after making it to the Division IV quarterfinals last season. A change in Division also brought about a change in district competition, something Westcott said is a bit of a step down from last year.
“We came from probably the strongest district in the state to a district that only has 3 teams playing,” he said. “St. Martinville and Abbeville are both extremely young too.”
Still, the Lady Panthers won’t be without strong competition as they prepare for the playoffs.
“We have a district game on Tuesday but we’re playing Notre Dame on Monday then I have Beau Chene coming in on Wednesday, they’re a good Division II team with a lot of wins,” Westcott said of his October schedule. “We’re mixing our schedule up and adding some big games that we should win. The last two games we worked on a lot of things, some offense and some defense and mixed it up a little bit and had some fun. Those games are great for that and they also build confidence. We were coming into this playing really well, but we’re still at that point where we go down and we can’t hit those deep valleys, we have to get right back to it.”
In addition to improving their confidence, the young CHS team is rapidly gaining varsity experience as the season progresses.
“They’ve got 22 games under their belts now so even our eighth grader Amile Trappey is an experienced player now,” Westcott said. “I’m still tweaking the lineup here and there, trying to get the right matchups. We’re playing some good competition and this was a fun game. We lost but I’d rather lose a fun game like that than win a 3-0 game, honestly. We get a lot more out of that to get us prepared for playoffs.”
Anna Kate Minvielle led the team in kills with 11. Madison Broussard (7 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs), Saniya Raheem (6 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 12 digs), Olivia Cestia (6 kills, 2 digs), Laura Lipari (21 assists, 1 ace, 7 digs) and Amelie Trappey (5 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs) also contributed to the Lady Panthers’ offensive success.