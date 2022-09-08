Baton Rouge, La. – A goal with three minutes left in the game gave the University of Louisiana at Monroe (5-0-1) the 2-1 victory over the Lady Jaguar (2-5-1) Tuesday night inside A.W. Mumford Stadium/Pete Richardson Field.
HOW IT HAPPENED
ULM controlled the ball for most of the first half with a 74%-26% advantage.
In the 32nd minute, ULM's Inge Konst sent a corner across the box and found Paula Guba with the header to give the Warhawks a 1-0 lead at intermission.
The Lady Jaguars got on the board early in the second half. Lonnie Mulligan got the ball in the middle of the box from Iyanla Bailey-Williams and sent it into the bottom right corner to tie it in the 47th minute.
Southern continued to put pressure on the War Hawks having control of possession for majority of the second half.
ULM had a breakaway with just under four minutes to play and was able to squeak one into the back of the net.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
ULM had 18 shots compared to 13 by SU
Southern had five shots on goal while the Warhawks had eight
SU had six saves and ULM had four
The Lady Jaguars had nine fouls to six by ULM
ULM had a slight advantage in corners 5-3
UP NEXT
Southern will be back in action on Thursday September 15 at 6 p.m. against Louisiana State University Alexandria. All home contests will be streamed on jaguarsportsports.com.