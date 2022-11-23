Westgate’s Zaid Landry got his athletic career started a little later than many of his teammates, but that hasn’t stopped the senior from already racking up two state championship rings.
In addition to a 2021 Class 4A football state championship ring, Landry also has 2022 Class 4A track state championship jewelry to his name. This year, he’s aiming to add even more.
“I really started playing receiver last year,” Landry explained. “Before that I really didn’t have a position, my first time ever playing was in eighth grade and I played safety. They just threw me in. When I came to receiver, coach Devin (Boutte) really got me right. He fixed my technique, my route running and my hands. That’s how I got better at it.”
Landry has continued to improve all season. Standing head and shoulders above the rest of Westgate’s receivers, Landry is a big target that can come up with plays when Westgate needs them the most.
“My technique has progressed,” Landry said. “Coach Devin really helped, I think he even has me running faster, too. I got better as a complete athlete. Track and football go hand-in-hand, so all of this is making me better for track. I’m getting more aggressive and my legs are getting stronger.”
As for what he thinks the season has in store for them, Landry didn’t mince words.
“I feel like we’re going to win it all,” he said confidently. “Nobody can stop us. The love we have for each other is what keeps us going. We’re like a real family out here. I’m going to miss them.”
That camaraderie is one of the things that Landry enjoys the most about playing football.
“I like to see a smile on everybody’s face,’ Landry said. “I like to spend time with my teammates on and off the field. They’re some great people. I like the wide receiver corps as a group. I like having fun with those boys, we feel like a family.”
Landry said that he has a few stats that he would like to achieve, in addition to making another trip to the SuperDome.
“I’m trying to at least get four or five hundred receiving yards by the time the season ends. I don't know where I’m at right now, but I don’t think I’ve hit it.”
Before the Tigers can look towards New Orleans, they’ll have to get past No. 2 seed Neville on Friday.
Landry seemed to show little concern for the Monroe-based powerhouse.
“I think we’re going to beat them boys,” he said. “I don’t think anybody can beat us. We’re the best team in the state, in all divisions. I don’t care what seed they are, they could be the No. 1 seed, we’re going to beat them boys. They’re coming into our place, so we’ve got to get them.”
When Landry isn’t making big promises on the football field, he’s most likely enjoying a horror movie or a good meal.
“I like to watch movies and eat. My favorite movie right now is Insidious,” he said.
For now, the senior has no plans to attend college after he graduates, preferring stead to join the military.
“I want to join the military. Maybe the Army or the National Guard,” he said. “I want to better myself as a person and learn more self-discipline.”