Despite battling back and forth for over an hour, NISH's battle against Breaux Bridge in the Darrel Mitchell, Sr. Holiday Classic was decided by one last-second shot from Kylan Dugas.

With tired legs and a roster that had been pushed to the limit, the Yellow Jackets managed to feed the ball to Dugas, who hit the game-winning jump shot in the dying seconds of the game to give the Yellow Jackets a 32-30 win.



