Despite battling back and forth for over an hour, NISH's battle against Breaux Bridge in the Darrel Mitchell, Sr. Holiday Classic was decided by one last-second shot from Kylan Dugas.
With tired legs and a roster that had been pushed to the limit, the Yellow Jackets managed to feed the ball to Dugas, who hit the game-winning jump shot in the dying seconds of the game to give the Yellow Jackets a 32-30 win.
Dugas’ basket overshadowed one of NISH’s worst performances of the year, with several players struggling to score and NISH only adding one point to their tally in the entire second quarter.
“Anytime that you can win when you can’t throw the ball in the ocean is a rewarding win,” said head coach Chad Pourciau. “I don’t know what we shot, but it wasn’t much. It wasn’t bad shots, it was shots that we made all year long. We just literally couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
Senior guard Christian Walker led the scoring for NISH with 11 points, adding a crucial three-point shot that tied the game but spending most of the night uncharacteristically missing his far shots.
NISH took an early lead in the first quarter, but after going 0-12 in field goals in the second quarter the Yellow Jackets trailed 12-10 going into the break. Pourciau said that the halftime message was all about maintaining composure and sticking to the game plan.
“You know, we held them to 12 points, so we were happy with what we were doing defensively,” Pourciau explained. “We just talked about offense. Kylan (Dugas) did a great job, he blocked two or three transition layups. We talked about just slowing down, playing off of two feet and continuing to take the shots that we had been taking. Christian (Walker) and Dev(in Frank) make those shots normally, so just continue playing and find a way. It's day three, so you’re talking about some tired legs. In games like this, you just have to find a way and that’s what we did.”
NISH were able to make a bit of breathing room for themselves in the third quarter thanks to a Christian Walker three-pointer and four points from Devin Frank.
Breaux Bridge relied on 6-foot-3 senior Kailen Phillips to upset NISH’s rhythm all night. Phillips drew high praise from Pourciau, who relied on two of his guards to handle the big man in Wayne Randall-Bashay’s absence.
“He’s a good player, he’s so good,” said Pourciau of Phillips. “He played for me as a freshman, so I’m familiar with him. We put Christian on him and he got three fouls, but we put Austin on him and I think it was the difference.”
Pourciau said that in addition to focusing on marking Phillips out of the game, he wanted his team to maintain the high-intensity style, but was unable to find any flow in the contest.
“We actually wanted to play a little faster today, it just so happened that we couldn’t get into any flow or rhythm,” he said. “We didn’t want to play in the 30s, we felt that this was one where we could push the tempo and play in the 50s or 60s just because they don’t play a lot of guys like we do and their best player is Kailen. The ball is in his hands a lot and he does a lot defensively, so we felt that if we could get the ball up and down and kind of wear him out. There just wasn’t any flow to the game. We would stop to wipe the floors, then we had all the fouls, then they started to stall the ball on offense. There was just no flow to the game at all.”
Despite the problems, NISH managed to fall back to their mental toughness and camaraderie to grind out yet another impressive win this season. For Pourciau, the manner in which the team secures the win doesn’t matter all that much.
“We talked about it in the locker room. It doesn’t matter what happens, we find ways to win,” Pourciau said. “We’ve played games in the 60s and we’ve played games in the 30s, we’re just finding ways to win. I care about one thing, winning. I don’t care if we score 100 or we score 20, we’re here to win games. That’s why we practice so hard and put in the work.”
That hard work has not only paid off in individual performances, but also in crafting the tight-knit bond that the team has shown all season. Pourciau said that even though it was Dugas who scored the game-winner, everybody on the team stepped up when it mattered most.
“What I like is that every single person that played tonight gave us something,” he explained. “With Wayne (Randall-Bashay) out, that’s what it’s been. Everybody is doing something. KD (Kylan Dugas) made the winner, but to get to that point, Austin (Delahoussaye) hit a pull up after getting a stop against Kailen (Phillips). We’re down 30-27 and Christian (Walker) hadn’t really made a shot all game, he misses the front end of a one-and-one and comes back and hits a three from four feet behind the arc. There’s just so many different guys just doing a little something here and there, and that’s what you need.”
With the win, NISH retained their undefeated record, moving to 14-0 on the season. The Yellow Jackets also retained their No. 1 spot in the Division I power rankings.
NISH will return to action on Thursday when they face off against Alexandria (10-8) in the Teurlings Catholic Rebel Roundball Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.