Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, former pole vaulter at Lafayette High and LSU, once again broke a world record in pole vaulting, although this time, it was his own.
Duplantis, who represents Sweden at the international level, has broken six indoor and outdoor world records in the last two and a half years.
Duplantis had previously set the new world record at 6.15 meters, and easily cleared his new record height of 6.16 meters while competing at the Wanda Diamond League ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
Easily clearing his first four jumps at 5.63 meters, 5.83 meters, 5.93 meters, and 6.03 meters, Duplantis failed on his first attempt at the final 6.16 meters height.
His second attempt was successful, as the world record holder easily cleared the bar with room to spare.
Speaking to the media after the event, Duplantis said “It’s hard to describe it, really. You kind of black out when you’re out there. I just remember I was trying to focus really hard on not hitting the bar. When I got over it, I just started to run like an idiot.”
The next stop for Duplantis is the World competition in July. Following the record breaking jump, Duplantis said that he feels like he is in shape to win big again in Oregon.
“This is the time I wanted to be in my best shape,” said Duplantis. “I feel like I am definitely in shape to win my title and maybe to do something special in Eugene.”