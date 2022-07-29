Jenny Gonsoulin, a FACS and Child Development teacher at Westgate will take charge of the Lady Tigers volleyball team this season, assisted by Westgate guidance counselor Megan Persilver. Gonsoulin hasn’t coached prep athletics in over two decades, but her expertise in crafting a program’s culture (and Persilver’s vast coaching experience) has the potential to rebuild the Westgate team into a Class 4A playoff contender. “My expectations for the season are to get the girls to communicate well with each other, to be leaders in the school and on the court, and to be proud of themselves when they turn in their jerseys at the end of the year,” Gonsoulin said. The Lady Tigers spent the week bouncing around to local private school gymnasiums while their home gym floor was waxed, but it didn’t slow down the progress that the athletes are already making. During a joint practice with Acadiana Christian School on Wednesday, the Lady Tigers showed that the rebuilding process won’t be as difficult as some may expect. Westgate athletes worked on drills to develop their serving, setting, hitting, and foot speed under the guidance of Gonsoulin and ACS coaches Brigette Boudreaux and Katie Boudoin. The team’s numbers swelled to over 30 players when the initial tryout call was sent, and many of those players are still participating in practices as the season quickly approaches. “I think everyone that played last season returned, but there were only about 15 of them last year,” Gonsoulin said. “I had 36 come out for tryouts and I kept them all on the team. Right now, I have about 25 that consistently come to practice. They are excited, but they’re nervous too. I think that they see a potential to be better, so they are excited about that.” As the on-court issues begin to be taken care of, Gonsoulin is turning her focus to the team’s other big problems: culture and funding. “I want the culture of athletics at Westgate to change for the females,” she said. “We have some strong young women, not just athletically but academically too. My real goal would be for someone who really knows volleyball to take the team over for next year. If they reach all of my personal goals then that means that they’ve proven themselves to be capable athletes and the job will be enticing for someone who can bring them to the next level.” As for funding, the team’s account is dangerously low. “We have balls, nets, stuff like that,” Gonsoulin explained. “Our uniforms are in really bad shape and it’s going to cost about $4,000 to clothe 25 kids. We also need money to fund the team’s travel. We had an invitation to go to an overnight tournament in Ruston but that isn’t even an option for us. They have to miss out on those opportunities and that’s less exposure that they have to other schools and programs at the next level. We have $1,200 in the account right now which isn’t enough.” The fundraising push has already begun, as Gonsoulin and her players are contacting local businesses to scrounge up whatever they can to keep their season alive. “We are hitting the doors today, I’m taking the girls to businesses to ask for help. We’re going to do a raffle as well, plus Split the Pot at football games. I’m hoping that we can raise $7,000 at a minimum.” Anyone willing to sponsor the team or a senior can contact Jenny Gonsoulin at (337) 365-2431 or mail a check to: Westgate High School Attn: Volleyball team 2305 Jefferson Island Rd. New Iberia, LA 70560 Sponsors will have their name and logo displayed on a banner at the Westgate Coliseum during the volleyball season.
