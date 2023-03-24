It didn’t take long for the Loreauville softball team to jump out to a huge lead over district rival Catholic High on Thursday, scoring 10 runs in the first inning before cruising to a fifth inning mercy-rule victory.
“That’s the mindset we want,” said head coach Jude Dugas of his team’s aggressive play in the first inning. “We always say that champions don’t practice like you play, you play like you practice, so all of those things are done in practice daily and we’re always preaching an aggressive mentality on the offensive side. Our philosophy is that we want to put some pressure on you, and we were great at applying pressure and we were able to capitalize on mistakes to have a huge first inning.”
Kicking off the inning was a home run from junior shortstop Saydi Landry, her first of the season.
“I’m happy for her because she works,” Dugas said. “She’s one of those players that you wish you had 10 of. To see her work hard every day and to know the work that she puts in, seeing it shine through today for her first home run is awesome.”
The Lady Tigers built on that momentum to add run after run to the scoreboard, some from great hits and several others due to mistakes from the Catholic High defense.
With a 10-run lead, Loreauville took the field for the first time, led by veteran pitcher Alyssa Soileau.
“It’s another gem from her,” said Dugas of Soileau’s performance. “That’s what we’ve come to expect from her, she pitched a heck of a game and like I’ve said before, anytime she’s in the circle we feel like we can beat anybody. To see her own the circle like she did tonight is great, everything starts there.”
With nine strikeouts, the junior yet another no-hitter to bring Loreauville to the top of the District 8-2A standings following a 20-0 victory over Ascension Episcopal earlier in the season.
With four teams left to face in district, Dugas said the message he is giving to his team is to not take any wins for granted.
“We are in the driver’s seat but we don’t want to get complacent,” he explained. “Whenever you take that place, you have to fight complacency and make sure that you aren’t getting comfortable. We still have to play Delcambre, West St. Mary, ARCA and Franklin and we don’t want to say that those are ‘gimmies’. We have to show up and play. We’re going to get back to work tomorrow and be ready to win every pitch.”
The Lady Tigers also have their eyes on the postseason, adding several games against tough opponents to close out the regular season before making their way into the playoffs.
“Saturday we have a round robin with Southside and next week we’re going up to Pineville for a tournament where we will play Beau Chene and Logansport,” Dugas said. “We want to make sure that we’re ready because whenever we make the schedule we’re looking towards the end. We want to make a run and we want to put our girls in the best positions with the right experience to prepare them for late-April.”
With a 14-7 record, Loreauville is currently the No. 4 team in Non-Select Division III and the highest ranked Class 2A team.
Against Catholic High, Loreauville’s offense was led by Lexi Mclin with 3 RBIs and a first-inning home run.