It didn’t take long for the Loreauville softball team to jump out to a huge lead over district rival Catholic High on Thursday, scoring 10 runs in the first inning before cruising to a fifth inning mercy-rule victory.

“That’s the mindset we want,” said head coach Jude Dugas of his team’s aggressive play in the first inning. “We always say that champions don’t practice like you play, you play like you practice, so all of those things are done in practice daily and we’re always preaching an aggressive mentality on the offensive side. Our philosophy is that we want to put some pressure on you, and we were great at applying pressure and we were able to capitalize on mistakes to have a huge first inning.”



Tags