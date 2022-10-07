The Westgate High School volleyball team faced a lot of uncertainty this summer. A completely new coaching staff, several first-year players and a hot-then-cold schedule meant that there were a lot of unknowns for the Lady Tigers this year.
Head coach Jenny Gonsoulin, speaking after Westgate’s varsity double-header wins over Centerville and Northwest, said that her team is growing as the season progresses, in more ways than one.
“The season has been long and tiring for both myself and the girls,” Gonsoulin said. “Since we made our schedule during the late summer we play four games some week and one game the next. I’ve enjoyed watching the girls grow both athletically and professionally. My goal was to coach ‘Lady’ Tigers and they have risen to that expectation.”
In their opening game of the double-header, the Lady Tigers fought their way back from a poor early performance to grind out a win in a dramatic fifth set that came down to the wire.
Over the summer, Daily Iberian Sports Director Matt Louviere observed the Lady Tigers as they prepared for the upcoming season, and the inexperience on the team was noticeable. As the season winds down, however, Westgate looks to be on the right path forward.
Gonsoulin agreed, adding that the team still needs to work on its communication skills.
They are picking up the game well, but they continue to struggle with communication,” she said. “They start to do well, then they stop talking or they start to be outplayed and they resign to the fact they will probably lose so they stop trying. Tuesday they rose to the occasion and finally beat Centerville after losing 3 times prior.”
It’s exactly that fighting spirit that will be the measure of success for the Lady Tigers this season. Nobody expects Westgate to make a playoff run or to even finish with a winning record in Gonsoulin’s first season as coach, but if the team can continue to improve each day, they will have found success that truly matters.
Despite the problems that can come from having a team full of teenage girls, Gonsoulin said that they come together and support each other when it really matters.
“There are 35 teenage females on my roster,” she explained. “If I said they all got along that would be a lie; teenage girls breed drama. I’ve tried to handle those occasions, but on a whole the girls are very supportive of each other. When Ira’Onse gets a block they all lose control and start flexing their muscles. It’s awesome to see them celebrate with each other.”
Catholic High secure back to back straight set victories
The Lady Panthers were also on a roll this week, defeating St. Martinville Senior High School and Cecilia High School 3-0.
Catholic High played without senior setter Laura Lipari in their first game of the week against the Lady Tigers, but head coach Gary Westcott said the team did well to adjust to the personnel changes.
Sophomore setter Reese Molbert impressed against St. Martinville, ending the game with 24 assists, 5 aces and 9 digs. Freshman Saniya Raheem led the offense for the Lady Panthers with 10 kills, 6 aces and 12 digs. Madison Broussard (8 kills, 3 aces, 1 dig, 1 block) and Amelie Trappey (2 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs) also contributed to the win.
The Lady Panthers continued their winning ways, improving to 14-7 after their 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-7) win over Cecilia.
Laura Lipari’s return to the court was a fruitful one, picking up 21 assists and 4 aces against the Lady Bulldogs. Anna Kate Minvielle (10 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Saniya Raheem (8 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs), Caroline Hebert (7 kills, 2 digs), Reese Molbert (16 assists, 10 aces) and Madison Broussard (7 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist) all performed spectacularly against Cecilia.
The Lady Panthers faced Lafayette Christian Academy on Thursday.
Details on the game will be in the Sunday edition of The Daily Iberian.