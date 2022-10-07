The Westgate High School volleyball team faced a lot of uncertainty this summer. A completely new coaching staff, several first-year players and a hot-then-cold schedule meant that there were a lot of unknowns for the Lady Tigers this year.

Head coach Jenny Gonsoulin, speaking after Westgate’s varsity double-header wins over Centerville and Northwest, said that her team is growing as the season progresses, in more ways than one.



