LHS Hoops
Mike Coppage

LOREAUVILLE - The Loreauville girls basketball team hadn't tasted the joy of victory in two years until the Lady Tigers notched back-to-back wins over Glencoe Charter last week.

Last Wednesday, LHS defeated the Gators 30-20 on the road and the Tigers followed up with a 29-13 win in front of an enthusiastic home crowd on Friday.



