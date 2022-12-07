LOREAUVILLE - The Loreauville girls basketball team hadn't tasted the joy of victory in two years until the Lady Tigers notched back-to-back wins over Glencoe Charter last week.
Last Wednesday, LHS defeated the Gators 30-20 on the road and the Tigers followed up with a 29-13 win in front of an enthusiastic home crowd on Friday.
5-foot-6 center Talaire Reno, the only senior on the roster, scored 11 points in the first game and fired in 23 points on Friday.
"It was a good feeling after not winning in such a long time," said Reno, who has played all four years. "It was hard going through the last two years. I just had to get through it."
The Tigers, 2-3 after a 33-19 loss at undefeated Berwick on Monday, will be back in action Friday at David Thibodaux (4-2) in Lafayette.
Now that the Tigers have gotten into the win column, they're hungry to do it again.
"If we all work together and push hard, I really feel like we can win some more games," said Reno, who plans to attend Southern University and major in nursing. "It takes a team to do that. As a team, we have to believe in ourselves."
Head coach Emily Broussard and assistant coach Roger Hamilton Jr., a local district court judge, have changed the culture of the program in their first season.
"We're glad that we have them as coaches," Reno said. "They push us harder and motivate us."
"We wanted to bring in a breath of fresh air," said Hamilton, who previously coached middle and secondary school girls basketball at Catholic High. "We're committed to the program and committed to seeing the program thrive again."
The LHS program has been successful in recent years, and there is optimism for the future. The Tigers won a district title in 2017, and the sixth-grade team recently finished second in the City Park League. The sixth-grade team's trophy was on display at Friday's game.
"We believe that in a couple of years, we'll have the numbers to compete for a district championship," Hamilton said. "We do feel that with our non-district and district schedule, that we can be competitive this season as long as we stay healthy."
Gianna Peltier, Addilyn Bouton, Princess Provost, Alanna Francois and Jadeyn Hughes are key players for the Tigers. As the only senior, Reno has assumed the role of team leader.
"I have to push for the whole team," she said. "I can't be selfish because I'm not doing it just for myself. I have younger players looking up to me."
"We were ecstatic to get that first win," Hamilton said. "We wanted to put it into perspective, too. We told them our goal is not complete. We want to keep working, stay positive and hustle."