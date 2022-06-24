As the Catholic High volleyball team looks to make the jump to Division III play, coach Gary Westcott will rely on his three senior players to not only produce results on the court, but mentor the younger athletes on the Lady Panthers team.
Last season, the Lady Panthers went 29-14 before being eliminated in the Division IV quarterfinals. With the departure of Terralynn Calais, Hana Maturin, and Sydnee Raheem, Westcott will be relying on this year’s three seniors to make another run towards a state championship.
Senior Laura Lipari played an important role in the team’s success last season, finishing the year as one of the state’s assists leaders. Westcott said that he will be changing the team slightly, but is still expecting big numbers from Lipari.
“Laura is a senior setter going into her third year of varsity play,” Westcott said. “Last year, she had 1,207 assists, which was second in the state, so she brings a lot of experience to the team. We’re going to change things up a bit, so it’ll be an adjustment for her. We’re going to run a 6-2 offense, which basically means that she will be sharing her setting time with sophomore Reese Molbert.”
Lipari has played volleyball since the sixth grade, so she is no stranger to changes on the court. She is a key player that Westcott hopes will set the standard for the other players to reach for.
“She brings a lot of leadership to the team and she’s very consistent with putting up hittable balls for our hitters,” he said. “We lost three of our top five hitters last year, so it’s going to be her job to bring along the younger hitters and get them up to speed. She’s definitely a leader and the younger players look up to her.”
Lipari said that her goals for her senior year are to make another appearance at the Cajundome.
“I hope that we make it to the Cajundome again this year and do well,” she said. “All-District would be nice, and I’d also like to hit a certain level with the statistics.”
Also helping out in the attack this year will be Olivia Cestia. Coming off of an impressive win at the tennis regionals, Cestia’s consistency on attack and excellent conditioning will be something that Westcott will rely on.
“Olivia is going into her second year of varsity play and is going to be a right side hitter for us again this year,” Westcott said. “She has improved tremendously in her attacking and is going to be counted on a lot more this year in the attack scheme with her experience and us losing three top hitters. She’s very consistent and from what I’ve seen so far in the off season, she’s improved a lot.”
Westcott said that Cestia’s tennis performances have translated well into volleyball skills.
“I think (the tennis season) definitely helped her. It brought a bit more power to her swing. Tennis and volleyball definitely work well together.”
Cestia said that the leadership role her and the other seniors have had to take on is a perfect fit.
“It’s nice being a leader,” she said. “Last year we had seniors to guide us so that kind of showed us how to be leaders to the young players this season.”
On defense, the Lady Panthers will benefit from the return of Madilyn Clause. A second season libero, Clause will bring her explosiveness and understanding of the game to the court for her senior season.
“Maidlyn is our libero and is going into her second full season as a varsity libero,” Westcott said. “As the libero, she is what we call the quarterback of the defense, she calls all of the shots. She’s very aggressive and we want our libero passing as many balls as she can get her hands on. She takes on that role and responsibility and does a good job with it.”
In addition to her on-court performances, Clause will be responsible for training Catholic High’s new crop of libero players. Westcott said that he is confident that Clause can help to perfect the Lady Panther defense this year.
“I have a couple of young liberos, an eighth grader and a tenth grader, and she is mentoring them and getting them ready to take her place,” he said. “She does a really good job keeping our defense together, and that’s the place where we need the most important. In defense and blocking, we put a lot of pressure on her last year by not having a big block, so our defense is an area that we need to work on.”
Westcott said that Clause has all the traits needed to be a top libero this season.
“Liberos need to be able to read the court and anticipate where the ball is going to go,” he explained. “They cover a large area and by reading the swing of the opposing attackers, she can tell where the ball is going to go. Being able to watch the other team and understand what the players are doing allows her to anticipate everything. She’s very quick to the ball and a libero has to be quick and fast. She’s shorter so she can get to the ground quicker. That’s not a necessity but it does help her since she’s quick and can get low. If you don’t anticipate the shot or read the shot, you’re never going to get to those difficult balls, and she does a good job with that.”
For Clause, despite losing a strong senior class last year, she still feels confident that the team will make another deep postseason run.
“We lost three seniors last year, but I really have a good feeling about this year,” she said. “It’s definitely the most excited that I’ve been to play and I feel like we have a bunch of young talent. We gel together already and it’s just the first few weeks of practice.”
As the team looks forward to the upcoming season, they are already putting in plenty of hard work. In addition to regular practices, the team is competing in a quads league against some of the toughest opposition in the state. The team also competed in sand volleyball in Youngsville, something that Westcott said really helps the team come together.
Laura Lipari said that the team is getting along well despite the age differences, adding that Westcott is already integrating the younger players into practices and quads.
“We’re very young but very talented,” she said. “Even though the grades are really spread out, I think that the chemistry is going to come together and work very well. At practices we have two different courts, but the players that we know will move up are brought onto the court with us to practice. We also play quads and they’ve been joining in that team too so we play with them a lot.”
Westcott said that his trio of seniors are all willing to work hard to bring the team together and find success.
“All three of my seniors are good players and good kids, the younger players look up to them,” he said. “No attitudes, just there every day ready to compete and help out the team however they can.”
The Lady Panthers will continue their quad league on Monday when they host a tournament featuring Westminster, ESA, and LCA. Games will be played from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.