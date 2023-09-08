After suffering an early-week loss to E. D. White, the Catholic High volleyball team returned to its winning ways with back-to-back 3-0 wins over North Vermilion and Highland Baptist.
The Lady Panthers entered Wednesday’s matchup against the Patriots with their momentum stymied by a 3-1 (15-25, 10-25, 25-22, 9-25) loss to Lady Cardinals the day before, but it didn’t take long for Catholic High to regain their form en route to an easy 3-0 win over North Vermilion.
“We’ve had a couple of losses in some hard-fought games,” said CHS coach Gary Westcott after the win on Wednesday. “We played a good E.D. White team and defensively we didn’t come out and play really well. We want to work really hard on defense this week and get back in the rhythm because we have a really tough schedule next week.”
Westcott was thankful for the opportunity to rest two of his starters against the Patriots, allowing the duo of strong outside hitters Saniya Raheem and Addisyn Derouen to excel. Catholic High sealed the win with three quick sets (25-14, 25-23, 25-13) though a tactical change in the second set made the score closer than Westcott would’ve liked.
“I ran a 6-2 in the second game and I haven’t run that all year with my freshman setter,” he said. “I wanted to give her a chance to get a few more reps in and we played a couple of people that barely get to see varsity time. I want to give credit to North Vermilion; they played extremely well and they ultimately made too many errors but they fought hard with us in that second set.”
Saniya Raheem led the scoring against the Patriots with 14 kills, 10 digs, one block and four aces. Madison Broussard (9 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace, 1 block, 1 assist), Addisyn Derouen (7 kills,10 digs, 1 ace) and Reese Molbert (30 assists, 2 aces, 13 digs) also contributed to the win.
With North Vermilion handled, the Lady Panthers turned their attention across town to Highland Baptist. The Lady Bears were fresh off wins against Cecilia and St. Martinville, but they proved to be no match for Catholic High’s depth and talent as the Lady Panthers won the game in straight sets (25-16, 25-19, 25-11).
Westcott credited a balanced offense for allowing the team to overcome spotty defense and poor serving that cost the team several errors. Westcott highlighted the performance of outside hitter Rylee Green, who replaced the injured Amelie Trappey.
Green ended the night with nine digs, two kills and one ace. Raheem repeated her performance from the night before with an impressive 10 kills and nine digs. Reese Molbert (31 assists, 4 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs) controlled the tempo of the game, distributing passes to all of the CHS hitters and snuffing out several HBCS attacks.
The wins moved Catholic High to a 7-2 record on the season, a hot start that will hopefully provide the team with enough momentum to overcome next week’s gauntlet that ends with the annual Catholic League Volleyball Tournament in New Orleans.
“We played some teams from up north that are going to bring a lot of wins and the season is all about power points so that really helps us in the long run,” Westcott said of his team’s early-season success. “It also allowed us to get some confidence early in the season. They had a lot of really good teams, maybe not the quality that we’re going to see next week but Ruston, for instance, is a really big, senior-led team and our defense did really well against them.”
The Lady Panthers will face off against Lafayette Christian on the road Wednesday and host St. Thomas More on Thursday before making the trek east for the Catholic League tournament. Catholic High is currently the No. 6 seed in Division III.
Highland Baptist will look to move back to their winning ways when they travel to Crowley to face Northside Christian on Tuesday. The Lady Bears are currently the No. 20 seed in Division V.