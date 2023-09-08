After suffering an early-week loss to E. D. White, the Catholic High volleyball team returned to its winning ways with back-to-back 3-0 wins over North Vermilion and Highland Baptist.

The Lady Panthers entered Wednesday’s matchup against the Patriots with their momentum stymied by a 3-1 (15-25, 10-25, 25-22, 9-25) loss to Lady Cardinals the day before, but it didn’t take long for Catholic High to regain their form en route to an easy 3-0 win over North Vermilion.



