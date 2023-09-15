When the Catholic High Lady Panthers hosted the St. Thomas More Lady Cougars on Thursday, the real winners were the fans in attendance.
The high-energy contest was one of the best prep volleyball performances that will be played this season featuring two teams sitting high atop their respective divisions.
Head coach Gary Westcott knew his team would have their hands full when they welcomed the defending Division II state champs, but a dramatic four-set win over Lafayette Christian the day before gave the Lady Panthers an added boost.
With narrow losses in sets one and two, 25-21 and 25-19 respectively, the Lady panthers knew they would need to capitalize on STM resting several starters in the third set if they wanted to have a chance to extend the game.
Catholic High leapt out in front quickly, poking holes in a phenomenal STM defense to win the third set 25-21. The Lady Panthers hoped to use the momentum to force a fifth set, but STM’s constant attack and disciplined defense gave the Lady Cougars a 25-19 win.
Westcott said he was happy with the way his team performed, especially at this stage of the season.
“We played really well but could not overcome STM’s outstanding defense and consistent attacks,” Westcott remarked. “We are figuring things out as we go and getting better each day.”
Hitters Sainya Raheem (11 kills, 4 aces, 12 digs, 1 assist) and Madison Broussard (14 kills, 1 dig, 1 block)excelled against STM alongside libero Addison Delcambre (19 digs, 2 aces, 1 assist) and blocker Anna Kate Minvielle (10 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks). Junior setter Reese Molbert once again directed the CHS attack, recording 41 assists and 12 digs against the Lady Cougars.
Despite moving to a 8-3 record, the tests didn't stop for Catholic High as they began running through the gauntlet that is the annual Catholic League Tournament at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans. The tournament features some of the toughest teams in the state, with several state champions and runners-up in attendance.
Following the tournament, the Lady Panthers will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Shreveport to face off against Calvary Baptist.