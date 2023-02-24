Catholic High’s softball coaches have their eyes on some lofty goals this season.

“Our goal this year is to win district and win state, and that’ll be on our older kids to lead the way for the younger ones,” said assistant coach Brian Pontiff after the Lady Panthers’ season opener against Breaux Bridge. “The JV team this year is going to be our varsity team next year, so we’re trying to develop everyone the best that we can.”



Tags