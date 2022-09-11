Purchase Access

In their first home game of the season, the Catholic High School volleyball team put in a dominant performance against Highland Baptist, defeating the Lady Bears 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-12) on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers, following an inconsistent performance at the Ascension Episcopal tournament and a loss on Tuesday to E.D. White, desperately needed to finish the week with a win. According to head coach Gary Westcott, his team did exactly what they needed to do.



