In their first home game of the season, the Catholic High School volleyball team put in a dominant performance against Highland Baptist, defeating the Lady Bears 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-12) on Thursday.
The Lady Panthers, following an inconsistent performance at the Ascension Episcopal tournament and a loss on Tuesday to E.D. White, desperately needed to finish the week with a win. According to head coach Gary Westcott, his team did exactly what they needed to do.
“We had a tough weekend and a tough loss on Tuesday, and I’m really proud of how the girls responded,” he said. “It was the first home match and they brought a lot of energy and everyone stepped up their game. They took care of business. We’re young, the majority of our players are tenth graders and below. I have three seniors and they bring good leadership to the team, but we are a rollercoaster with our mental game. Any positive game like that will hopefully allow us to ride that and shake off what happened in the last few games.”
Westcott explained that with such a young team this year, it’s important to find the lineup that brings out the best in his players.
“I’ve been flipping the rotation around and mixing some things up and it seems like we keep coming back to this rotation,” he said. “The girls seemed more comfortable in this rotation and there was some really good communication and the energy level was high. When the energy level is high, they’re going to be talking. They were on their home court and had a great student section behind them.”
Highland Baptist (0-4) have struggled so far this season, but Westcott said that he was focused on getting his team to do everything the right way and earning a win at home instead of on what his opponents would do.
“I knew that they had a couple of players out sick and that they’re extremely young too, so I wanted to just come in and really just handle our side of the court,” he said. “Our game plan was to get our outsides involved since they’ve been pretty inconsistent. Amelie Trappey, an eighth grader, stepped up and had 9 kills (5 aces, 8 digs). The whole team also reduced their errors. In the past few games, we’ve been careless with our attacks. In the second and third set, our middles came to life too, so it was a really balanced attack.”
Laura Lipari led the team in assists with 21, also adding 1 ace and 10 digs against the Lady Bears. Madison Broussard (9 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Saniya Raheem (6 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 5 digs), Madilyn Clause (2 assists, 9 digs) and Anna Kate Minvielle (7 kills, 1 block, 1 dig) also contributed to the win.
Ava Armentor (5 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces) led the attack for the Lady Bears. Ali Louviere (9 assists, 1 dig), Rylee Guthrie (1 ace, 11 digs), Kiara Comeaux (3 kills, 2 digs) and Mikayla Barletto (2 kills, 16 digs) also contributed.
Catholic High’s freshmen and junior varsity teams also picked up wins, with each team beating Highland Baptist 2-0.
The Panthers are now 5-3 this season, and will return to action on Tuesday when they host Terrebonne at 6 p.m.
New Iberia Senior High 3, Cecilia 0
NISH also recorded a win on Thursday, defeating Cecilia in 3 sets (26-24, 25-21, 25-20).
The Yellow Jackets now move to a 2-1 record this season under new head coach Ty Babin.
Senior setter Yahaira Mora had 26 assists, 13 digs, 2 kills, and 2 aces against Cecilia. Maiysen Nguyen (1 ace, 2 assists, 6 digs), Zoriahn Davis (2 aces, 6 kills, 4 digs), Raylin Duke (1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs), Laila Sigure (1 ace, 22 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs), Brianna Boutte (1 assist, 17 digs) and Madison Taylor (4 kills, 7 digs) also contributed to the win.
NISH will return to the court on Tuesday when they host Delcambre in their home opener. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.