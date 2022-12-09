It’s no surprise to anyone that this year is going to be rough for the Catholic High girls basketball team.
After going 9-12 last year, the Lady Panthers lost several key seniors and took on a new head coach.
Despite losing 28-20 to David Thobdeaux at home on Wednesday, the signs are positive that the Lady Panthers are on the right track this year.
After losing their opening five games, Catholic High was able to secure a 47-13 win against Centerville and carried the momentum into their game against David Thibodaux.
In a low-scoring first half, the Lady Panthers were able to enter the halftime break with a narrow lead thanks to some high-intensity play from seniors Hermione Hill and Trinity Olivier.
Unfortunately, the energy began to drain in the second half as David Thibodeaux outscored Catholic High 20-11 to secure the win.
“The game was going great in the first half,” said head coach Mark Cambre. “We were clicking. We were ahead at halftime and I thought that we did okay in the third quarter, but I think we just ran out of gas at the end. We have nine girls on the team and one of them is out sick, so i think we just got tired. We have a lot to work on and it’s a daily thing, just working on the fundamentals.”
Cambre, who was hired as a football coach, said that he didn’t plan on coaching girls basketball but has enjoyed his time with the team so far.
“It was brought to me when I first started. I was hired as a football coach and they asked me if I would like to coach girls basketball,” he explained. “Casey (McGrew, CHS boys basketball coach) and I got together and, while I was with football, Casey was working with them. Now that football is done, here I am. I love it.”
Cambre will certainly have his work cut out for him, but the addition of McGrew to his coaching staff has already brought about positive changes in the team. For now, the focus is all on setting up the team’s fundamentals of play.
“I think it’s just building up the fundamentals for the whole team,” Cambre said. “We’re getting better and better each game, we’re working on some new plays here and there and I think we’ll come around. We’ll hold our own.”
A key to building the long-term success of the program will be building up the talent pool from the middle school levels. Cambre said that he has spoken with principal Kyle Bourque about their plan already, and hopes that it will increase athlete and fan participation in girls basketball at CHS.
“I spoke with Kyle tonight and he wants us to start working with the middle school program to get more girls on the teams and get more attendance so we can start working up towards high school,” he explained. “I think that’ll be a good thing.”
As for how Cambre will measure the success of the season, it’s all about seeing an improvement in the team’s performance.
“A successful year is going to be an improvement in their play,” Cambre said. “Whether we win or not, it’s about getting them to improve and getting them better. Obviously our seniors will be gone, but those girls who are here this year will be able to take it to the next level.”