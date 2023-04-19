You never know how the game is going to turn out when the No. 16 seed hosts No. 17. The two teams are usually so evenly matched that it’s anyone’s guess who is going to come away with a win.
When Catholic High faced off against Isidore Newman in the opening round of the LHSAA Select Division III playoffs, the result was a one-sided mercy rule victory for the ages.
Led by junior pitcher Mia Poirier’s 15 strikeouts and a dominant fourth inning, the Lady Panthers punched their ticket to a second round matchup against No. 1 Calvary Baptist.
CHS coach Brian Pontiff said that he felt like his team did well to come together to secure the win.
“I felt that we really came together as a team,” he said. “We were able to eliminate errors and everything has been falling into place. I thought that we were capable of hitting a little better, the pitcher that they had kind of slowed us down and they were able to keep us in check for a little while.”
The Lady Panthers opened the scoring in the second inning with a single from senior Braye Bernard, but it wasn’t until the fourth inning that Catholic High began to pull away with the lead.
Back to back singles from Addisyn Derouen and Riley White added additional runs, followed by a double from senior Kayla Brossard that brought two runners across home plate. Emma Hamner’s double in the sixth inning gave the Lady Panthers two additional runs and the win.
Mia Poirier threw 60 strikes from 84 pitches to record 15 total strikeouts.
Pontiff credited Poirier’s abilities as a pitcher as well as her ability to pitch every time that she is needed. Poirier has faced over 500 batters this season, recording 139 strikeouts in nearly 100 innings.
As for the defensive improvements, Pontiff credits his punishments for motivating the team to do better.
“We made some changes in the outfield, that was an area that we really wanted to control. We have a few eighth graders that have been doing really well for us. The defense is starting to settle down and being able to depend on each other. They didn’t want to do any more pushups or run anymore so they stopped making errors,” he joked.
Following the win the Lady Panthers advanced to face No. 1 seed Calvary Baptist on Wednesday. Pontiff said he knows that his opponents are talented, but feels like they are capable of being beaten by his team.
“I made some phone calls to ask around and they are capable of getting beat, as far as I was told. Mia will be on the mound again. The team they have is really good, I mean the record stands for itself and you can’t take that away from them.”