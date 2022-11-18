NATCHITOCHES, LA -- Southern picks up their first win of the young season on the road at Northwestern State inside Prather Coliseum. Final score, 56-52
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Southern started off strong against the Demons in the first quarter and never looked back taking a 13-10 first quarter lead.
- Raven White hits a 6-foot jumper in the paint to give the Jags a 5 point lead in the second quarter, 15-10.
- Kyanna Morgan hits a 10-foot jumper close out the first half to give the jags a four point lead end of the first half, 27-23.
- The Jaguars defensive intensity was too much for the Demons as Southern pulled away for a 47-39 lead at the end of the third quarter.
- Despite getting outscored 13-9 in the fourth quarter, Southern was too much for the Demons, sealing the 56-52 victory.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- Jaguars went 20-of-53 shooting from the field (37.7 percent) and 5-of-17 from 3PT (29.4 percent).
- SU was led by White (5-7 FG, 511 FT) who finished with a season-high 15 points and Amani Mcwain (4-8 FG, 2-4 3PT) added with 11 points.
- Morgan (4-5 FG, 1-2 3PT) chipped in nine point off the bench and Aleighyah Fontenot (2-10 FG, 1-8 3PT) finished the night with 8 points.
- Eight Jaguars scored in the contest
- Northwestern shot 18-of-49 from the field (36.7 percent) and 5-of-17 from 3PT (29.4 percent).
- Southern pulled down 35 rebounds, including 22 on the defensive side of the glass.
- Northwestern registered 43 rebounds, with 28 coming on the defensive end.
- The Jaguars also went 11-for-24 from the free-throw line.
- The Demons sank 11-of-20 from the charity stripe.
- Southern finished the night with ten assist and twelve steals.
- Northwestern came away with eight steals and seven assists.
UP NEXT
Southern will be back in action on Monday night as the host Louisiana State University Shreveport inside F. G. Clark Activity Center. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 PM.
