YOUNGSVILLE - In a recent interview, New Iberia Senior High volleyball coach Ty Babin noted that his team might have been intimidated when the Lady Yellow Jackets faced Southside in the regular season.
The Lady Sharks, who reached the Division I semifinals last year, beat NISH in three sets when the district rivals met in early October.
In a bi-district rematch on Wednesday, however, the No. 21 Lady Jackets were anything but intimidated.
NISH led in all four sets and fought off two match points to win the third set before falling 22-25, 9-25, 29-27, 15-25.
The Yellow Jackets (22-12) took the lead four times in the first set and went ahead 22-21 on Laila Sigure block, but the No. 12 Lady Sharks (22-8) went on to score the set's final four points.
"The girls definitely came out in the first set and surprised even themselves with how well they played, especially with a district rival that annihilated us in three sets in the regular season," NISH coach Ty Babin said. "We came out here and really showed some fight."
"Our serve receive was strong in the first set. The girls did a great job of communicating and calling for the ball and keeping the ball where my setters could handle it and set up my hitters."
In the third set, the Lady Sharks had two chances to end the match with leads of 24-22 and 27-26. This time, NISH scored the final points of the set on two Southside errors and a kill by Sigure.
"I called a timeout when the score was 24-22," Babin said. "I told them everything is on the line. Everyone has doubted you and said that you don't belong on the court with some of the teams in your district."
"I wanted them to break the ceiling and have no regrets. They went out there and fought for our seniors, which was great to see."
Sigure, a senior middle hitter, finished the season with 435 kills, 48 aces, 72 blocks and 241 digs.
"This was probably her best game with the way she was swinging," Babin said. "She had no fear. Some of the kills she had tonight - I hadn't seen that all year."
Zoriahn Davis, another senior, was a clutch performer in the third set.
"I told her yesterday at practice that there would be no more placing balls," Babin said.
"We just have to swing and hit. She went out and did exactly what I asked her to do."
"In the third set, she looked at me and asked if she could start placing balls. I said, 'No, ma'am,' and right after that, she got three kills in a row."
Southside coach Julie Dawson was impressed with NISH's development over the course of the season, as well as the Lady Jackets' first round effort. Sigure, in particular, gave the Lady Sharks trouble.
"We had to adjust to dig shots from No. 1 (Sigure)," Dawson said. "In the first set, she was getting a lot of kills, so I moved my defense around. She's a good, smart player."
"New Iberia got better and better as the season progressed. Their coaches did a fantastic job of preparing them for the playoffs. We had to work for every point. Nothing was easy for us."
Yahaira Mora (724 assists, 238 digs, 26 aces), Madysen Nguyen (38 aces, 172 digs), Brianna Boutte (147 digs), Haedyn Landry (65 kills, 40 digs) Madison Taylor (58 kills, 77 digs), Janie Sewell (22 aces), Ja'Mia Tardy (43 aces), Emmaline Trosclair (61 kills, 47 digs) and Davis (73 aces, 254 kills, 238 digs) were among NISH's statistical leaders in Babin's first year at the helm.
"It was kind of a rush to get the team together after I didn't get the job until June," Babin said. "I didn't have an assistant until the middle of June. Nothing was really going my way."
"Over the summer, we didn't play very well. Everybody was out of whack. We didn't have any chemistry, but we bought into each other. Moving forward, we were able to get a lot of wins, have a great season and now I think a lot of people can respect NISH volleyball."