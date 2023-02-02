With five games left in the regular season, New Iberia Senior High Lady Jackets basketball is pretty much guaranteed a spot in the Division I non-select playoffs.
But, the Lady Jackets have a problem. The more games they lose, the more they slip in the power rankings and the harder the first round opponent will be.
Monday night, NISH had a chance to score a big upset when the Lady Jackets played host to No. 2 seed Lafayette High but a slow start was too much to overcome as New Iberia fell behind 16-3 in the first quarter on the way to a 51-38 District 3-5A loss to the Lady Lions to fall to 17-10 on the season.
"Falling that far behind really puts pressure on you because you have to dig deep and find a way to comeback from that," NISH coach Chris Johnson said. "That's the No. 2 team in the state and they play defense like no other."
"We found a way to get out of that slump and get to within 10 points but that was too deep to come back from."
NISH actually played even with Lafayette High from the second quarter onward, but that first quarter scoring slump really did in the Lady Jackets.
"In the end, we just didn't have enough time to push over the hump." Johnson said.
With only a few games left in the season, it now becomes imperative that the Lady Jackets put some wins together to have a chance to get into the top 16 to play host to a first round playoff contest.
"I think that we have a shot because the teams we play the rest of the way all have at least 10, 15 wins," Johnson said. "We have a shot to win at least four of those games and give us a shot at that home playoff game."
"Outside of that, we want to stay in that 20 to 23 spot so that we have a first round game that we can win instead of playing a higher seed that is going to make for a tougher opponent."
Tuesday night, NISH travels to Thibodaux and the irony is that if the season ended today, NISH would play Thibodaux in the first round.
"That game could very well be a pre-playoff game because we might see them again," Johnson said.
Zorian Davis had 11 points for NISH while Laila Sigure added nine points