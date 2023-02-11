YOUNGSVILLE - It's not the way that NISH coach Chris Johnson would prefer to enter the playoffs but for the first time in a couple of seasons, the New Iberia Senior High Lady Jackets are headed to postseason hoops and have a chance to correct a disappointing trend the team has experienced over the past couple of weeks.

"The last six games we have fallen behind an average of 16, 17 points and tried to fight back to get into the game," Johnson said. "It's frustrating but it shows us that we can fight back."



