The Episcopal School of Acadiana volleyball team secured an impressive win over Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in the first game of the 2022 season, defeating the Lady Eagles in 3 sets (25-7, 25-9, and 25-17).
The Lady Falcons dominated the game early, establishing a wide lead thanks to superb offensive performances by the entire team.
The second set was hardly different from the first. On the rare occasion that the ESA team lost possession, their well-disciplined defensive performances won the ball back straight away without letting their opponents establish any momentum.
The intensity slowed in the third set as head coach Sara Robichaux brought in younger players, but, despite the changes, the Lady Eagles never looked like winning the set.
A key component to ESA’s excellent performance was the constant communication on the court. Players encouraged and instructed each other constantly throughout the game, something that Robichaux said is a team standard.
“It’s one of our standards in the gym for practice, when they don’t communicate they know that they have a punishment for that, so it’s just part of our daily routine,” she explained. “We never go a moment without hitting the floor, going hard for every ball, and communicating with our team. That makes them good teammates.”
The Lady Falcons are much younger than they were last year, following the departure of several key seniors. Despite their youth, Robichaux said that the team is still performing to a high standard.
“I lost five seniors last year, three that were starters: my libero, setter, and middle. We have one senior this year, she got to go in during the second and third set. We’re junior-packed this year, which is fun, and one of my outsiders is an eighth grader, so we have a pretty young team.”
Last season, ESA advanced to the LHSAA playoffs with a 26-15 record, making it all the way to the finals before falling 3-0 to Metairie Park Country Day. Robichaux said that this year, the team has the potential to make another deep run in the Cajundome.
“We absolutely have the talent to do it, it’s just about getting in the right mindset,” she stated. “We have a young team and that comes with its own challenges, so we just have to make sure that that’s our expectations everyday. Now that we have a taste for it, we want to get back every year. That’s our goal.”
In the first game of the season, the team already looks like title challengers. Robichaux singled out several key players from Tuesday’s game, but the entire roster put in excellent performances.
“My libero, Camille Movassaghi, did a phenomenal job running our back row,” Robichaeux said. “Tyler Harson was running an insanely fast middle ball for us, she was really putting some fast arm-spin on the ball. Our setter, Eleanor Cowan, is kind of our court leader with the communication, we rely on her a lot and she did great.”
ESA will face Church Point at home on Thursday ahead of their away contest at Teurlings Catholic on September 6.