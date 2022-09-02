Purchase Access

The Episcopal School of Acadiana volleyball team secured an impressive win over Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in the first game of the 2022 season, defeating the Lady Eagles in 3 sets (25-7, 25-9, and 25-17).

The Lady Falcons dominated the game early, establishing a wide lead thanks to superb offensive performances by the entire team.



