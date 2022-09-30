A third-set victory did little more than delay the inevitable when the Highland Baptist Christian School volleyball team hosted Northside Christian on Tuesday.
After falling 25-15 in the first set and 25-22 in the second, the Lady Bears battled back in a dramatic third set to secure a 26-24 win. The elation faded quickly, however, as Highland finished the fourth set with their lowest score of the night, losing 25-14 to seal their eighth loss of the season.
Head coach Chynna Brooks said that she isn’t sure what is causing the team’s inconsistent performances, but knows that they will get better as they become more comfortable with their positions and their teammates.
“I don’t know (what causes the inconsistency), I just know that we’re finding ourselves,” Brooks said after the loss. “We have a different lineup every night and I’m just trying to get them comfortable where they are and comfortable with each other.”
Even with the team not performing to their ability, Brooks did praise several players for their effort against Northside Christian.
“I thought that a couple of kids stepped up and did well,” she said. “Maddi Clark has a couple of good swings, she probably had the most kills that she’s ever had and she really stepped up tonight. It wasn’t enough tonight, we need a team effort and we need to put it all out there. Until we do that, we won’t be able to win any games.”
Clark led the offense for the Lady Bears with 8 kills and 7 digs. Ava Armentor (7 kills, 22 digs) and Sarah Broussard (5 kills, 1 assist, 23 digs) also contributed on offense, while junior libero Rylee Guthrie (1 kill, 4 aces, 25 digs) led the team defensively.
When asked about her transition from high level player to high school coach at Highland Baptist, Brooks said that she and her staff are getting better at making things more relatable to her players.
“We worked hard this summer and I think we’re getting better at it, but I think that you definitely have to water it down to get it to their level,” she explained. “These girls can play, they just struggle to be consistent. We lost a lot of players, we started with 4 seniors and we’re down to 1 now. It’s an experience thing, and these girls are getting a lot of touches and some good experience now, so next year they’ll probably be able to do some good things, but right now, we’re still learning. We’re raw.”
The Lady Bears have managed to win 3 games so far this season, including an impressive 5-set win over Division II heavyweight North Vermilion, but Brooks said that the team won’t be as successful as they could be if they can’t be consistent.
“They’re still trying to figure it out,” she said of her team. “They need to get consistent at doing the small things, once they do that then we can do good things. We’ve kept up with good teams, but if it isn’t consistent then it doesn’t matter. It’s either win or lose and we haven’t been able to come out on the right side just yet.”
As for how her first season in charge is shaping up, Brooks said that the team isn’t where she hoped they would be in the middle of the season, but they are building towards something great.
“It’s not where I expected to be, for sure, just because we came in with such a good offense and we’ve lost all those players,” Brooks explained. “We’re having to reshape the team, now we’re a defensive team, so that’s a big change for us. We have to go with what we have and we have to put it all out there to win.”
Highland are currently ranked No. 29 in Division V according to GeauxPreps.com, just 3 spots inside of the postseason cutoff spot.