A third-set victory did little more than delay the inevitable when the Highland Baptist Christian School volleyball team hosted Northside Christian on Tuesday.

After falling 25-15 in the first set and 25-22 in the second, the Lady Bears battled back in a dramatic third set to secure a 26-24 win. The elation faded quickly, however, as Highland finished the fourth set with their lowest score of the night, losing 25-14 to seal their eighth loss of the season.



Tags