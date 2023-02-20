Highland Baptist, which has reached at least the quarterfinal round of the girls basketball playoffs each of the last three seasons, will open the postseason on Monday at 6 P.M. against No. 14 Westminster Christian.
The Crusaders from Opelousas advanced to face the third-seeded Bears with a 53-39 win over No. 19 River Oaks on Thursday. Highland Baptist (19-8) received a first round bye.
"They have a very scrappy team with good guard play," HBCS coach Carol Sensley said of the Crusaders. "They have a good rebounding team with a big girl in the middle."
Both teams had a slow start to the season. The Crusaders began with a 4-5 record.
The Bears lost four of their first six, but those were against large schools Walker (26-1), Albany (28-2), St. Thomas More (22-5) and Carencro (12-11), which advanced to the second round of the Division I select bracket with a 50-18 rout of McMain on Thursday.
The Bears have won eight straight, 12 of the last 13 and 19 of their last 22 games.
"We're putting it together at a good time," Sensley said. "Defensively, we've had intensity. Offensively, we've shared the ball with balanced scoring inside and outside."
M'Kiyiah Olivier, Yvette Olivier, Kiara Comeaux and Logan Boutte have taken turns leading the teams in scoring. M'Kiyiah Olivier, a junior, topped the 1,000-career point threshold earlier this season.
Comeaux (16 ppg, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, five assists) leads the team in scoring. M'Kiyiah Olivier (15 ppg, 7 asst, 5 stls), Yvette Olivier (13 pts, 4 rbds, 3 stls), and Boutte (9 pts, 4 stls) round out the balanced attack.
Comeaux, a 5-foot-7 senior slasher with scholarship offers to play at the next level, leads the team in rebounding. A versatile performer who can score at all three levels, Comeaux has consistently recorded double-doubles in scoring and rebounding.
Boutte and Yvette Olivier are freshmen. Yvette Olivier has been a steady contributor since her seventh-grade year. Boutte, in her first year with the program, has been electric as the team's sixth man.
Forwards Najah Johnson (4 pts, 5 rbds) and Madison Clark power the inside game for the Bears, who would face the No. 6 Hamilton Christian/No. 11 Ascension Catholic winner in the quarterfinals.
"A lot of what Najah does doesn't show up in the scorebook," Sensley said. "She is a leader on and off the court. She's wise beyond her years. On the court, she takes the responsibility of guarding the other team's main post player."
The Bears lost by five points to Hamilton Christian in December. That game was in Lake Charles, however. Highland Baptist would have home-court advantage in the quarterfinals.
"I've been impressed with my team," Sensley said. "I've watched them mature on the court. Our decision-making has gotten a lot better. Our execution has gotten a lot better."