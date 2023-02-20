Highland Baptist, which has reached at least the quarterfinal round of the girls basketball playoffs each of the last three seasons, will open the postseason on Monday at 6 P.M. against No. 14 Westminster Christian.

The Crusaders from Opelousas advanced to face the third-seeded Bears with a 53-39 win over No. 19 River Oaks on Thursday. Highland Baptist (19-8) received a first round bye.



