Highland Baptist's three seniors pose for a photo with the Lady Bears' coaching staff. Pictured left to right: Cathy Comeaux, Hannah Ramirez, Sarah Broussard, Madison Boles, Najah Johnson and Chynna Brooks.
The Highland Baptist Christian School volleyball team didn’t pick up a win in their final home contest against Academy of the Sacred Heart on Tuesday, but they didn’t let that dampen their spirits on Senior Night.
Highland fell behind early, losing the first set 25-14. As has been the case recently, the Lady Bears bounced back in the second set, but a series of miscommunications and missed assignments dropped Highland again, this time by a score of 25-22. Sacred Heart didn’t miss a beat in the third set, remaining dominant in all phases of the game and winning the third set 25-13.
Sarah Broussard led the team’s offense with 3 kills, 2 aces and 12 digs. Libero Rylee Guthrie added an assist, 11 digs and 4 aces. Ava Armentor (6 digs), Ali Louviere (1 kill, 5 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces), Madison Boles (1 kill, 1 block) and Lilly Harris (2 kills, 3 assists, 10 digs) also had good performances.
Following the game, the Lady Bears celebrated their three graduating seniors: Najah Johnson, Madison Boles and Sarah Broussard.
Head coach Chynna Brooks had great things to say about all of her seniors, including one that was sidelined all season due to injury.
“Najah Johnson is a great kid and she’s been a great leader for our team,” Brooks said. “She keeps the girls level-headed. She struggled with an injury all season long, so she didn’t get to play her senior season, but she still came out and supported the girls. She keeps them motivated and in line, so I’m really proud of her for sticking it out even though it didn’t go quite the way she wanted it to. I’m so proud of her.”
Another senior player that struggled with injuries this year was senior Madison Boles, who returned to the Highland team just in time to finish out the season.
“She’s a huge player for us and she helped us win a couple of games,” Brooks said of Boles. “She’s another one that struggled with her health this year so she didn’t get to play much. She stuck it out through the last couple of points through this game and she definitely made a difference; we’re a totally different team when she is out there. She brings the energy and the big kills. We missed her all season but we’re happy to have her back now.”
With two of her three seniors out in her first season in charge of the Lady Bears, Brooks leaned on Sarah Broussard heavily this year. Brooks said that, despite the pressure, Broussard excelled as the leader of the team.
“Sarah is a special kid. She does it all, all around the court,” Brooks explained. “She’s the example of what kind of player you should be and the effort you should give. She’s driven and always wanted to get better, an excellent leader for the girls. Everything goes through Sarah, she’s in charge of everything, so this was definitely her team and she led it well.”
Several of the seniors expressed an interest in staying connected with volleyball, either through coaching at some level or working as a referee. Brooks said that she isn’t surprised that they want to continue to give back to volleyball.
“They love this game like nothing else so I have no doubt that they’ll stick around.”
Brooks’ first season with the Lady Bears featured quite a few struggles. Several players suffered injuries, which caused the team to abandon their preferred offensive style to become a more defensively minded team. Additionally, the departure of several key seniors last year as well as veteran coach Brigette Boudreaux left the team with several players with very little varsity experience. Despite the challenges, Brooks and her two assistant coaches, Kathy Comeaux and Hannah Ramirez, remain optimistic about the team’s chances next year.
“It’s definitely been a learning experience,” Brooks said of her first season. “We’ve seen everything that you can possibly see this season, so next year we have nothing but good things coming.”
The Lady Bears still have the Episcopal of Acadiana Spooktacular tournament to play in before ending the regular season. After the loss to Sacred Heart, Highland had a 4-20 record and is in the No. 27 spot in Division V. If the Lady Bears can retain that spot, or close to it, they will make their ninth consecutive appearance in the LHSAA volleyball playoffs.