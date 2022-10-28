The Highland Baptist Christian School volleyball team didn’t pick up a win in their final home contest against Academy of the Sacred Heart on Tuesday, but they didn’t let that dampen their spirits on Senior Night.

Highland fell behind early, losing the first set 25-14. As has been the case recently, the Lady Bears bounced back in the second set, but a series of miscommunications and missed assignments dropped Highland again, this time by a score of 25-22. Sacred Heart didn’t miss a beat in the third set, remaining dominant in all phases of the game and winning the third set 25-13.



