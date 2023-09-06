The Highland Baptist volleyball team avenged last season’s loss to St. Martinville on Tuesday, but it was almost too little, too late for the Lady Bears.
“This group, they've grown up a little bit, so in those games that were close last year, we should be able to edge them now,” explained HBCS head coach Chynna Brooks. “They have some experience under their belts and the girls have some good chemistry now.”
After easily winning the first set of the night 25-16, a silence fell over the gym that extended from the players to the student section. Trailing St. Martinville by 10 points, Highland finally began to wake up before rallying back to a dramatic 27-25 win.
The momentum didn’t last in set three, however, as once again the Lady Tigers took control of the game early, hitting double-digit points before the Highland players remembered that they were playing. A late-set rally wasn’t enough to hold off the athletic St. Martinville side as the home team dropped the third set 26-24.
Game four was more of the same as St. Martinville grabbed a quick 12-4 lead over the Lady Bears before having the score slowly chipped away. A 17-10 lead quickly vanished as both teams entered the final stretch tied at 20-20. Ultimately, Highland was able to keep up the pressure to take the set 25-23, giving the Lady Bears their second win of the season.
For Brooks, the biggest change from last season’s team is the ability to put away difficult games like the one they faced on Tuesday.
“We just want to keep our foot on the gas,” she said. “Last year we had that roller coaster type thing and I’m trying to get them to realize who they are and what they can do. We saw a glimpse of it last year, but now they’re really showing it and putting away teams. I’m trying to get them to create a culture for themselves to make this an exciting playing space for themselves and to get some butts in the seats.”
Sophomore Ali Louviere provided constant scoring opportunities for her opponents, racking up 33 assists against St. Martinville in addition to seven digs, five kills and one ace.
Seniors Ava Armentor (21 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs), Lilly Harris (16 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs) and Rylee Gutherie (5 kills, 4 digs) also contributed to the win.
The Lady Bears will continue their season with another home contest on Thursday, hosting the Catholic High Lady Panthers ( 5-2). St Martinville will also return to action on Thursday when they host Carencro.
Westgate 4, Franklin 1
The Lady Tigers picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday when they outlasted Franklin Senior High in four sets (25-15, 22-25, 25-12, 25-19).
Riley Antoine led the team in scoring with 13 points and seven aces. Also contributing to the win was Niyo Allen, Raisha Allen, Tristen Dupas, Zoey Wilson and Nylah Duzart.
The Lady Tigers will face off against West St. Mary on Thursday after traveling to Westminster Christian on Wednesday.
Teurlings Catholic 3, Episcopal of Acadiana 0
The Lady Falcons suffered just their second loss of the season when they hosted Teurlings Catholic on Tuesday.
ESA’s slow start gave Teurlings an easy 25-12 win in the opening game, but games two and three could only be separated by the tightest of margins (25-23, 28-26.) The loss moves ESA to 5-2 on the season before hosting Division I Ruston on Friday.