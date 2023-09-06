The Highland Baptist volleyball team avenged last season’s loss to St. Martinville on Tuesday, but it was almost too little, too late for the Lady Bears.

“This group, they've grown up a little bit, so in those games that were close last year, we should be able to edge them now,” explained HBCS head coach Chynna Brooks. “They have some experience under their belts and the girls have some good chemistry now.”



