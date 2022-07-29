RUSTON — For the 15th straight year, the Louisiana Tech soccer program received the Team Academic Award, an award handed out annually by the United Soccer Coaches for exemplary performance in the classroom.
LA Tech, led by head coach Steve Voltz, was one of 382 women’s collegiate soccer programs to earn the Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 academic year. It is given to teams with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster.
“This the standard that we have established with our women on and off the field in our program. This is what we mean when we talk about competitive excellence,” head Voltz. “We had a great year with our APR score and Conference USA academic awards, and it’s great we get to add this honor on top of all that.
“It speaks volumes about the players we have here and to have done this for 15 years in a row tells you about who has come through here and laid that foundation. My staff and I are so proud of everything they have accomplished and will continue to accomplish moving forward.”
The Lady Techsters were one of eight Conference USA women’s soccer programs to receive this honor after posting a 3.48 GPA.
United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school and college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full school year.
United Soccer Coaches was founded in 1941 and is the largest community for soccer coaches in the world.