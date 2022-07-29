tech soccer
RUSTON — For the 15th straight year, the Louisiana Tech soccer program received the Team Academic Award, an award handed out annually by the United Soccer Coaches for exemplary performance in the classroom.

LA Tech, led by head coach Steve Voltz, was one of 382 women’s collegiate soccer programs to earn the Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 academic year. It is given to teams with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster.



