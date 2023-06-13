Louisiana Krewe FC was unable to find the back of the net when they hosted Mississippi Brilla FC in a game benefiting Miles Perret Cancer Services.
The Krewe came into the game as favorites, having played six matches and scored 19 goals beforehand.
Brilla made the trip to Lafayette after a 5-1 thrashing from Mid South Division leaders Texas United and desperately needed a win if they had any hopes of making a move into the top half of the division standings.
Before kickoff, players and coaches from the Krewe honored the many cancer survivors in attendance. One such survivor was New Iberia native Payton Suire.
Suire, 11, is a survivor of retinoblastoma, a cancer that affects the eyes and is often found in children.
Suire’s father, Joshua, said that the partnership and special game were great ways to honor an organization that does so much for those with cancer in the Acadiana area.
“It's amazing to see all of this,” the elder Suire said. “It is a great cause because Miles Perret helps a lot of families here in the area.”
The Suire family has a soft spot for soccer, with everyone associated with the sport either through playing or coaching.
Suire said that the partnership between Lafayette’s professional soccer team and the Miles Perret Cancer Center has a special place in his heart.
“He loves every event like this,” Suire said of his son. “Everything that Miles Perret puts on is amazing and when I saw this being advertised, I loved it. There’s two things that are dear to my heart: soccer and Miles Perret. That collaboration is fantastic and Payton loved it.”
After the ceremony was completed, it was time for the Krewe to get to work on the pitch.
The two teams wasted no time in going after one another, with each team hoping to find a weakness in the other’s defense.
Hard challenges resulted in two yellow cards being handed out early on in the half, one to each team, but neither team looked like they would be able to do much to challenge the goalkeepers.
The Krewe did well to dominate possession and control the tempo of the game, switching the point of attack back and forth as they looked for a way into the Brilla penalty area.
The slow, methodical approach was abandoned just before halftime after Brilla’s Joe Mepham scored in the 43rd minute against the run of play to give his team the lead before the halftime break.
The Krewe remained toothless for most of the second half despite adding veteran striker Alfi Conteh to the lineup in the 62nd minute.
The pressure ramped up late in the game as Brilla resigned themselves to defense and countered attack after attack from the Krewe. Quesi Weston made several supporting runs on offense and defense, dropping back into the defensive line to squash counter attacks and bombing forward to play as a target man in Brilla’s box.
It was all for naught, however, as Brilla was able to withstand the late surge from Krewe and secure a crucial three points.
The win wasn’t enough to overturn Brilla’s negative goal difference, but the three points moved them into the No. 4 spot, just behind the Krewe at No. 3.
The Krewe will have an opportunity to strike a blow to the division leaders and boost their own standings next week when they travel to face Texas United in a two-game series away from home.
Both games will be held at John Clark Stadium and will kickoff at 7 p.m. The first contest is scheduled for June 22 with the second coming two days later.
Mississippi Brilla FC will return to action on June 17 when they host the Little Rock Rangers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.