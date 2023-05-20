South Louisiana’s premier semi-professional soccer team didn’t wait long to take command of the Mid South Division standings as Louisiana Krewe FC picked up two early wins to start the season.
After spending three seasons in the Gulf Coast Premier League, the Krewe made the jump to the USL2 last season, finishing in third place behind Texas United and Mississippi Brilla FC with a 6-4-4 record.
This season, the Krewe are looking to establish themselves early, picking up an 11-0 win in the season opener against Blue Goose SC at the Home Bank Soccer Facility at the University of Louisiana.
Spanish striker Pol Mur bagged four goals against Blue Goose, as did Trinidad and Tobago powerhouse Quesi Weston.
Matheus Fulini Barrozo, Ricardo Caliman and Uros Rosic each scored once.
Week 2 featured one of the hottest soccer rivalries in the south as the Krewe hosted Baton-Rouge’s LA Parish AC.
After battling back and forth to a 2-2 draw last season, the Krewe wanted to make sure that they not only controlled the ball against Parish, but also the tempo of the game.
At the halftime break, the Krewe held a narrow 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Pol Mur in the 10th minute.
The home team added another goal shortly after returning to the field as Quesi Weston slotted the ball into the net in the 51st minute. Goals from Paul Fikipo and Matheus Fulini Barrozo gave the Krewe a 4-1 victory.
With 6 points and command of the Mid South Division, the Krewe now turn its attention to the Arkansas-based Little Rock Rangers.
The Rangers head to Lafayette with just one game played, a 7-0 thrashing of Blue Goose SC.
Despite not having the talent depth of the Krewe, the Rangers are still a dangerous team that can easily capitalize on any mistakes from the Krewe defense. Head coach Joan Oliva will need his team to put in one of their best performances if he hopes to come away with three points.
The Krewe will also have to battle a venue change as the team once again hosts games at the history Clark Field in Lafayette due to a maintenance issue with the Ragin Cajuns field.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.