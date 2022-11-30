Two members of the Kids Karate Club, Kaysen Teno and Ryder Lewis, once again traveled to Breaux Bridge to compete in the 2022 Big Show Karate Tournament on Nov. 12.
Kaysen Teno, 9, competed in the Orange Belt Intermediate Division for 8 and 9 year olds. Teno placed second in forms and third in fighting.
Ryder Lewis, 8, also competed in the Orange Belt intermediate Division. Lewis placed second on forms and second in fighting.
Coach Charles Mitchell said that both boys faced stiff competition at the event.
“Both Kaysen and Ryder faced tough competition, being their first intermediate division event,’ he explained. “They did well, met their objectives and won. I am proud of them very much. These two are the examples of winners for life. It takes courage to compete in martial arts, but you grow into confidence.”
Participating in the event would not have been possible without the support of the community. Mitchell said he was thankful for the community support through their fundraiser.
“I’m grateful for everyone who assisted with the M&M fundraiser, which allowed the athletes to compete. I would like to thank all supporters, especially those who went above and beyond to support the kids.”
The Kids Karate Club meets at the King Joseph Recreation Center in Jeanerette. Anyone interested in joining the group is encouraged to contact the rec center at (337) 276-6414 or attend a class. Advanced classes are Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Beginner classes are on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Beginners move to the advanced class after four weeks of instruction.