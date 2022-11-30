Karate
Kaysen Teno (left) and Ryder Lewis show off trophies they have won at previous competitions. 

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

Two members of the Kids Karate Club, Kaysen Teno and Ryder Lewis, once again traveled to Breaux Bridge to compete in the 2022 Big Show Karate Tournament on Nov. 12.

Kaysen Teno, 9, competed in the Orange Belt Intermediate Division for 8 and 9 year olds. Teno placed second in forms and third in fighting.



