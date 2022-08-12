lsu bk
BATON ROUGE – LSU went through its seventh practice of training camp here Thursday as the Tigers held a full pads workout at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

Thursday’s practice came following LSU’s first recovery day of camp as the Tigers had previously gone through six straight days before taking a break on Wednesday. Thursday’s focus was on situational work with an emphasis on third downs.