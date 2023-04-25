Strong defensive performances couldn’t make up for an offense that just couldn’t find its rhythm as the Loreauville Lady Tigers ended their playoff dreams with a 4-1 loss to No. 2 seed Kaplan on Saturday.
Behind 14 strikeouts from junior pitcher Briley LeBeouf, the Lady Pirates held Loreauville to just a single run in one of Loreauville’s worst batting performances all season.
“It’s a crazy game,” said head coach Jude Dugas after the loss. “She was throwing probably 52 or 53 miles an hour and it seemed like they were attacking us outside. We struggled to adjust, but in the quarterfinals 15 (strikeouts) isn’t going to get it done. No matter who you are or who you play against, that isn’t going to work. They had the time to get hits and we didn't. We left the bases loaded, we left runners on second and third with one out, so that’s five runs right there.”
Both teams were unable to find any offensive success in the first two innings as LeBouef and Loreauville pitcher Alyssa Soileau were both unhittable early on in the contest.
The game came alive in the third inning as the Lady Pirates smashed in a two-run homer to put points on the board for the first time. Kaplan added a third run in the fourth inning, prompting a tactical adjustment from Dugas.
“We saw that they wanted to attack us outside so we just said ‘put the toes on the line and see how they react’,” he explained. “She walked a few of us so we got some balls in play and put some pressure on them, but it was just that timely hit that we didn’t get. They had two big swings of the bat and that was it.”
The change worked, with Loreauville putting runners in play for the first time, but the Lady Tigers struggled to find the right pitch when it mattered the most.
A double from freshman outfielder VIctoria Broome brought in Loreauville’s only run of the game, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t build on the momentum as they gave up a fourth and final run in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal their exit from the playoffs.
Soileau recorded nine strikeouts against the Lady Pirates. Victoria Broome and Ava Theriot each batted a double.
Despite the loss, Dugas praised his team’s defensive performance against a tough Kaplan team.
“We have some major issues to address offensively,” said Dugas. “If you want to be on this level, 15 (strikeouts) won’t do it. We made the growth that we needed to defensively. Alyssa (Soileau) pitched her tail off, especially against a lineup like that. They have an Alabama commit and a bunch of really big hitters and she held them under her thumb for most of the game. The defense was really solid behind her, we even had a diving play.”
“Every play was made, we didn’t have any errors, but you have to support the pitcher with runs in this kind of game and it’s tough when you don’t do that.”
The Lady Tigers ended the season with a combined 24-10-1 record and the District 8-2A championship.
Loreauville will be returning 8 starters next season.