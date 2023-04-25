Strong defensive performances couldn’t make up for an offense that just couldn’t find its rhythm as the Loreauville Lady Tigers ended their playoff dreams with a 4-1 loss to No. 2 seed Kaplan on Saturday.

Behind 14 strikeouts from junior pitcher Briley LeBeouf, the Lady Pirates held Loreauville to just a single run in one of Loreauville’s worst batting performances all season.



