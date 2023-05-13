For Episcopal School of Acadiana’s Irene Kaiser, the LHSAA Class B Track and Field State Meet was all about competing against herself.
As the defending Class B state champion in both the long jump and the triple jump, Kaiser was the last athlete to compete in each event, allowing herself time to scope out her opponents and, ultimately, drive her to give her best performances.
“It’s been a long time coming, so I knew it was going to happen eventually,” said Kaiser about entering the meet as the No. 1 jumper. “When I was a sophomore I wanted to be at the top. I feel like it gives me more confidence to come in at the top, it's just me competing against myself at that point which drives me more than competing against somebody else.”
She hasn’t always been one of the best jumpers in the state, but Kaiser made her first appearance on the big stage as an eighth grader and never looked back. Her 2019 triple jump distance of 33’ 5.75” earned her a silver medal.
Kaiser quickly settled in on the track and field team at ESA, making her return to the state meet in her sophomore year in the 100-meter hurdles, triple jump and long jump where she earned two gold medals and one silver.
Last season, Kaiser again earned double golds, this time in the long jump and triple jump. She also earned silver medals in both the 100-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash as a junior.
This season, Kaiser repeated her performance with very little preparation beforehand.
“I haven’t practiced jumping all season,” she said after the meet. “We don’t really have the facilities for that, so I’ve been doing a lot more running than in the past. I just felt like it’s muscle memory at this point.”
Whatever it was must have been good enough for the senior as she defended both state titles and added a silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles for good measure.
Despite the success, Kaiser was focused on the event she didn’t make the podium in: the 100-meter dash.
“It would've been nice to have four,” Kaiser said of her medals after placing 5th in the 100-meters.
Still, Kaiser is happy to finish her career as a champion and is already focusing on how she can continue to stay close to the sport she loves.
“Hopefully I’ll be able to stay around track,” she said. “I officiate sometimes, so I’ll probably continue to do that.”
Kaiser is planning to attend Louisiana State University on a full-ride academic scholarship to major in Kinesiology with a goal to eventually become a physical therapist.
When asked why she wanted to pursue that career, Kaiser said it was because of her experiences as an athlete undergoing treatment.
“When I was a sophomore, I shattered my shins with a bunch of stress fractures, so I spent a lot of time at PT and with my athletic trainer, so we’re best friends now,” she explained. “I told my athletic trainer that she’s going to work for me one day.”
