Professional mixed martial artist Carli Judice added another win to her record on Saturday when she delivered a knockout blow to Mississippi’s Monica Medina at Bayou Fighting Championship’s BFC59 in Youngsville.

Judice, who entered the bout with a 2-0 professional record, is no stranger to big hits in front of big crowds. Her first professional fight in Morgan City saw the New Iberia native secure a win only 17 seconds into the contest and her second fight in Hanover, Maryland ended in the first round as well.







