Professional mixed martial artist Carli Judice added another win to her record on Saturday when she delivered a knockout blow to Mississippi’s Monica Medina at Bayou Fighting Championship’s BFC59 in Youngsville.
Judice, who entered the bout with a 2-0 professional record, is no stranger to big hits in front of big crowds. Her first professional fight in Morgan City saw the New Iberia native secure a win only 17 seconds into the contest and her second fight in Hanover, Maryland ended in the first round as well.
On Saturday, Judice knew that her kicks and punches would have to be delivered with accuracy and speed as her opponent is no stranger to quick transitions to the mat.
“We tried to work a lot on not getting taken down,” Judice said of her training for her latest fight. “In some of her past fights that we watched, we noticed that she caught the kicks and kicks are a lot of my game so we tried to work on placing the kicks more strategically. We also worked on staying up and switching my stances so she couldn’t catch my lead leg to take me down.”
The training plan worked to perfection as Judice managed to control both the tempo of the fight and the spacing, darting in and out of range to deliver accurate kicks to Medina’s torso.
The kicks were merely an appetizer, however, as the main course was Judice’s powerful hands. With her opponent unsure which strikes she should block, Judice advanced with a flurry of strikes to Medina’s body and head.
With her opponent pinned against the cage, Judice continued her onslaught, delivering each strike on target until Medina was left crumpled on the mat.
As Judice turned away from yet another unsuccessful challenger, the crowd erupted with cheers and praise for the local fighter.
That support is something that Judice has always brought with her, but on Saturday the outpouring of support was like nothing she had seen before.
“I’ve always had family and friends there but this was a whole new level. This was insane,” she said. It was my first time fighting in my hometown, the closest I had fought before this was Lake Charles, so I had everyone here and it was so awesome.”
“The people who came out and supported me tonight made me feel like I was at home.”
The win moved Judice to a 3-0 professional record with many fans and coaches in attendance remarking on her abilities.
The next step might be unknown for Judice, but the end goal is a chance to compete in the UFC.
“I don’t really know the path,” Judice said after the fight. “I’m still new to this, I only started three years ago. I have great coaches who are leading me and guiding me so I’m still learning, but I’m on the road to the UFC, that’s my goal. Whatever step is next, I’m willing to take it and hopefully I’ll be ready for it.”
Judice has competed for several MMA organizations in her career, fighting in Louisiana, Mississippi and Maryland. When asked what she wants to accomplish in her upcoming fights, Judice’s answer was simple.
“I’m just looking for wins because ultimately that’s what gets you to the UFC. They want to see a winning record so I’m going to do whatever I have to do to keep a winning record,” she explained.
Judice’s first-round knockout was awarded Strike of the Night, a distinction that is quite familiar to the 24-year-old fighter.
“It feels awesome,” Judice said of the award. “We work on all of these things. Picking shots and not just throwing shots, placing them to be knockouts, so it feels awesome to put in so many hours and see it pay off in the cage even when the nerves are there.”