UPDATE: As of 5 p.m. on Monday, LSU fans have broken the record set last season by Ole Miss. LSU fans have consumed 21,435 Jell-O shots and counting ahead of the Tigers' matchup against Wake Forest.
LSU fans rarely need an excuse to drink, especially when watching the Tigers compete in the annual College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Enter Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina and the Jell-O Shot Challenge.
Each year, fans of the eight college baseball teams who make it into the competition are offered a chance to win glory for their teams off of the field. For just $5 per Jell-O shot, fans can help their team’s tally rise above their opponents.
It isn’t just about who can drink the most, however, with Rocco’s donating a portion of the proceeds to charity.
Last year Ole Miss fans set a new record with 18,777 Jell-O shots consumed while the Rebels took home the World Series title.
This year, LSU is having success in both arenas.
After a phenomenal performance against Tennessee in the opening round, the Tigers advanced to face off against Wake Forest on Monday.
At Rocco’s, LSU’s count crossed the 10,000 threshold around noon on Monday, leaving second-place Wake Forest far behind with 5,164.
With fewer than 6,500 shots separating LSU from a new Rocco’s record, it seems to be just a matter of time before Tiger fans earn their place on the winner’s plaque.
To help motivate fans to continue to consume, Rocco’s has promised to donate to each team’s local food bank.
“We're going to connect with all their food banks right from the very start. So whatever school you want to come and buy a Jell-O shot for, you know the money is going back to their food bank and also locally as well,” said Rocco’s owner Kevin Culjat.
Culjat said that last year Rocco’s was able to donate more than $40,000 to local food banks.
This year’s total will be much higher if LSU fans have anything to say about it.