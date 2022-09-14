LOREAUVILLE - According to Jeanerette football coach C.C. Paul, Saturday's 26-6 win over Morgan City was a good performance for his Tigers.
"I think that we played four quarters of football," Paul said after his Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season for the first time in more than a decade. "Some of the young guys stepped up, the offense and defense played well and as a whole, we did well in the game."
Touchdowns from Kelby Guillory, Traville Frederick and a pair of safeties were enough for Jeanerette to overcome playing a Class 4A school that only managed to get into Jeanerette territory twice in the game.
But the one thing that Paul said his team needed to work on was the fact that Jeanerette had four touchdowns called back due to penalties. There were also a pair of touchdowns called back by penalty in the week one win over Westminster Christian as well.
"That's the main thing that we need to work on starting Monday," Paul said. "We've had too many touchdown called back in the past couple of games plus we dropped three more touchdown passes tonight."
"I tell the kids all the time you need to step up and make plays when it's time to do so."
Jeanerette made enough plays Saturday to tame the visiting Tigers in a game that was moved from Jeanerette to Loreauville because the field at Jeanerette was unplayable due to recent heavy rains.
Guillory, the high jump specialist, got things started for Jeanerette with a touchdown reception from Zion Colar in the second quarter.
That was followed by the first of two safeties as Morgan City quarterback Thomas Mancuso dropped a snap and kicked the ball out of the back of the end zone to avoid a defensive touchdowns.
Frederick scored on a pass from Colar in the second quarter and the resulting two-point conversion made the score 18-0.
Morgan City got on the board in the third quarter on a touchdown pass to cut the lead to 18-6 but another safety from Jeanerette made the score 20-6 and a final score from the Tigers in the fourth quarter gave the final 26-6 margin.
Though the first two weeks of the season, Paul has liked what he as seen from his team for the most part.
"Our defense has been playing lights out," Paul said. "The last two weeks we have given up one offense touchdown and our offense is starting get into rhythm and by mid-season, I think that we are going to have it all working together."
Morgan City coach Aaron Myers said that his team is young and that there is a lot that they need to work on to get better but they are slowly coming around.
"We're just a young group," Myers said. "We played hard and we fought to the end. We're improving we just have to keep going in the right direction.
"The biggest difference tonight was that we didn't have some calls go our way."
A short week for Jeanerette comes as the Tigers head on the road to face Lake Arthur Friday in another non-district game as the Tigers try to go 3-0.