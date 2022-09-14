LOREAUVILLE - According to Jeanerette football coach C.C. Paul, Saturday's 26-6 win over Morgan City was a good performance for his Tigers.

"I think that we played four quarters of football," Paul said after his Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season for the first time in more than a decade. "Some of the young guys stepped up, the offense and defense played well and as a whole, we did well in the game."



