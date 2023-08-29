JEANERETTE - In 2022, Jeanerette High had its best season in almost 20 years as the Tigers won six games and played host to a first round playoff game.
In most cases, that success would mean that the Tigers would fall back to a 2 or 3 win team for many years.
But this is the new Jeanerette High, a team and a program that head football coach C.C. Paul has carefully constructed over the past several seasons and that past may not be the case in 2023.
Jeanerette returns virtually everyone from last season's team including tight end/linebacker Traville Frederick, who is a Tulane commit, and junior quarterback Zyon Colar, who has been starting since he was a freshman.
"We're gonna bring some excitement to the game," Paul said. "They are hungry and they're ready."
"Last year we were feeling out offensively. This year we are going to be a lot more explosive on offense. We got faster over the offseason and the offense is going to catch up to the defense, which was good last year. Since we only lost two players on defense, we're only going to be better this year."
Frederick is going to be key on offense, according to Paul, because he is going to draw a lot of double coverage which is going to free up other receivers.
"I have a new guy in Za'Waylon Jackson who had a great offseason. He is one of the fastest players on the team and is going to be a factor," Paul said. "I have a freshman, Morris Walters, who can stretch the field and we have a combination of running backs who are back with a lot more experience in the offense."
Paul said the heart of soul of the team is going to be the defense. With nine starters returning the Tigers are going to fly to the ball and with all four returning in the secondary, Jeanerette will take a lot more chances on going for the interception against passing teams.
Another key returner on defense is outside linebacker Javonte Williams, who led the team in sacks last season.
What the JHS coach is most worried about this season could be the one thing that he doesn't really have control over.
"We had some success last season and in the past that would have been enough for Jeanerette football to rest on its laurels."
"I think we've managed to convince them that was the past and now this is the future for Jeanerette " Paul said. "Still, though, we have a lot of players on the team (41 dress out for games) but we still have a lot of freshmen and sophomores who are going to see playing time and we have to guard against them making mistakes and then not get focused on being in the game."
There are a number of players that Paul is going to be counting on this season as the Tigers look to build on the success it experienced last season.
Frederick is the heart and soul of the defense.
He led the team in tackles last season and is an honors student already taking college courses as a dual enrollment student.
Colar is the two-year starter at quarterback who led the team in passing and third in rushing last season.
"He has become a true student of the game," Paul said. "He knows the offense and how to run it and has become much improved in his decision-making. Not afraid to run with the ball if the pass isn't there."
Andre Matthews is a two-year starter and the leader of the offensive line.
"He makes many of the calls for us on the line," Paul said.
Senior Dominick Lewis is the leader of the secondary. He was in the top five of tackles last year for the Tigers and makes the defensive secondary calls for the team.
And finally Jamouri Walters is another returning starters for the Tiger who is part of a four man linebacker crew that can cover from sideline to sideline both for the pass and the run.