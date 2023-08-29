Jeanerette preview
Buy Now

Jeanerette coach CC Paul will be looking to break the tradition of following a successful season with a poor one as the Tigers take the field in 2023. 

 Matthew Louviere

JEANERETTE - In 2022, Jeanerette High had its best season in almost 20 years as the Tigers won six games and played host to a first round playoff game.

In most cases, that success would mean that the Tigers would fall back to a 2 or 3 win team for many years.



Tags