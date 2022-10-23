Life was good for the Jeanerette Tigers on Friday night.
Coming off a three-game losing streak, including two big shutout losses to Central Catholic (47-0) and Vermilion Catholic (53-0), the Tigers were in desperate need of a win to retain a playoff spot.
“I expected them to play well,” said Jeanerette head coach Clifford Paul. “I think we played better than I expected, which is good because we needed that after the three weeks that we had in a row with VC, Central and Hanson. I’m proud of the kids, they worked hard and played hard, and we performed.”
Playing hard is exactly what his team did against District 7-1A opponent Highland Baptist.
Jeanerette began the game with intensity, completing pass after pass to move closer to the Highland endzone, then going with a quarterback keeper from Zyon Colar to score and convert the 2-point conversion.
The Tiger defense matched the offensive pressure right off the bat, forcing Highland into a 4th and 1 situation in their own half that the Bears were unable to convert.
The Tigers wasted little time on their second drive, where Colar sent a rocket to tight end Traville Frederick, who broke several tackles on his way down to the Bears’ 4-yard line. Richard Lumpkin received the handoff to score, as well as to convert the 2-point attempt, giving the Tigers a 16 point lead in the first quarter.
The Bears’ defense looked ready to settle into the game following Jeanerette’s back-to-back scores. Forcing a 4th and 10 situation gave the Bears a glimmer of hope, but a silly personal foul for late contact gave the Tigers a fresh set of downs and kept an exhausted Highland defense on the field.
Richard Lumpkin added his third touchdown of the night just before halftime, this time from a short pass on 4th and goal. The Bears regained possession with just over a minute remaining, but were unable to threaten the Tiger end zone as the teams broke off for their halftime coach’s talks.
The second half was poor for both teams as Highland continued to struggle on offense and Jeanerette brought in several younger players to see out the win. A fourth touchdown from Lumpkin, his third on the ground, gave the Tigers a 40-0 lead with just four minutes remaining. Highland’s fumble was recovered by Jeanerette with less than a minute remaining, killing any hopes that the home team would prevent their third shutout of the season.
Highland Baptist head coach Rick Hutson said that Jeanerette was always going to be a tough matchup for his team, especially if the Tigers’ offense was clicking.
“I thought that we adjusted to their speed as the game went on, after giving up the first two touchdowns and we started to play a little better on defense,” Hutson said after the game. “They just always seemed to be able to make a big play. We also had them off the field one time but had a late hit on the sideline. That’s a terrible mental mistake when you’re struggling defensively, to put them in a 4th and long situation and then give them the first down from a penalty. Their quarterback did a really good job tonight, they made a few really acrobatic plays at receiver. I knew that it was going to be a tough matchup for us, their skilled guys against our skilled guys. I’ve seen them all year long on film and they’ve just gotten better and better, so I knew if the quarterback and receivers were in sync tonight that it would be a tough task for us.”
A recurring theme for the Bears is a defense that grows into the game, only to be exhausted by their offense’s inability to convert on downs. Hutson said that he hoped they could fix that issue against Jeanerette, but the Tiger defense was more than his team could handle.
“We didn’t get enough stops and offensively we couldn’t generate anything,” he said. “We hoped that we’d be able to play a little defense with our offense by making a series of first downs, but their defense swarmed and we’d have a hole but it wouldn’t stay open for very long. They played better than us in just about every phase tonight.”
Clifford Paul said that his team has continued to improve week after week, and is quickly making the adjustments necessary to compete with some of the top 1A teams in the area.
“I think we’ve been playing better each week,” he said. “We had to play Vermilion Catholic, the No. 1 team, Central (Catholic), the No. 3 team, and they’ve been doing this for years. We’re still learning how to do it. Once we get the hang of it, I think we’ll be more comfortable when we play against teams like that.”
The Tigers have a lot to be optimistic about. In addition to a roster full of young, talented players, Paul also returned a key player from what could have been a career-ending injury.
“That’s what I’m excited about,” Paul said of his team’s youth. “The young guys stepped up and played and I’m ecstatic. Richard Lumpkin had knee surgery and they wrote him off, ‘he’ll never play football again in his life’, and he scored four touchdowns. I’m excited about stuff like that.”
As for what he would consider a successful season this year, Paul said it’s all about hitting a milestone that was last reached over a decade ago.
“Success is going over .500,” he said matter-of-factly. “We haven’t been over .500 since 2009 or so. That’s a successful season for us.”
The Tigers will look to move their 4-4 record into the positive next week when they host Covenant Christian (3-4). Jeanerette is currently ranked No. 17 in Non-Select Division IV.
Highland will travel to Centerville (3-5) for their Week 9 matchup. The Bears are currently on a six-game losing streak, which has been exacerbated by the loss of junior starting QB, kicker and punter Parker Perry. Highland is currently ranked No. 28 in Select Division IV, four spots away from a playoff position.