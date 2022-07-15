GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University head women's soccer coach, Justin Wagar, announced on Wednesday the addition of Jazmyne Lewis as the Associate Head Women's Soccer Coach.
Lewis returns to Grambling State after previously serving as an assistant coach from 2018-19 and helped guide the team to a 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular season championship.
"She's a talented coach who really helps the team both on and off the field to keep things running smoothly," Grambling State head women's soccer coach Justin Wagar said. "She leads good coaching sessions and is a positive role model and leader for our soccer program. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Coach Lewis again. She is a valuable addition to our program and adds a lot to our coaching staff."
Lewis, who also coached the Lady Tigers to a 2017 conference tournament runner-up finish, was a four-year letterman at Grambling State from 2013-17. She served as a team captain during her junior and senior seasons.
In addition, Lewis graduated in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in Sports Management and earned her master's of science degree in Public Administration at Grambling State in 2019.
Prior to her return, Lewis served as a Veteran Service Representative at the Jackson Regional Office of Veteran Affairs.
A native of Atlanta, Lewis graduated from Northgate High School in 2013. While attending Northgate, she competed as a varsity defender from 2009-2013. For club ball, she represented the Concord Fire, Southern Soccer Academy and West Georgia Soccer Academy during. Her Concord Fire team captured the state cup during her senior year.