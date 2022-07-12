Whether it was during his brief stint with the G League’s Birmingham Squadron last winter, or at the end of the NBA regular season in April, Trey Murphy III has seen it before. Point guard Jared Harper is more than capable of getting hot at any moment, providing instant offense from the backcourt.
Although New Orleans struggled mightily as a team Saturday in its summer league opener vs. Portland, the 5-foot-10 Harper was a bright spot, pouring in 18 points in his 29 minutes off the bench. The summer Pelicans needed that spark, because they experienced shooting woes from everywhere on the Thomas & Mack hardwood except the foul line. In an 85-68 loss, Harper’s 18-point night featured a 7/9 outing on free throws.
“That’s just Jared Harper,” Murphy said of the Auburn product’s performance. “He’s going to be solid. He’s going to score the ball for you, run the team. He’s going to play great defense as well. It’s not surprising in the least bit.”
Harper spent the majority of 2021-22 with Birmingham, where he averaged 21.2 points during the G League regular season. He enjoyed brief call-up stints with the Pelicans, appearing in five official games. The Atlanta native capped the final weekend of April 9-10 by again displaying his ability to generate offense at the pro level, scoring 12 and 10 points vs. Memphis and Golden State, respectively, while totaling just 27 minutes in that back-to-back. He also dished out nine assists against the Warriors.
The 24-year-old likely will continue to get opportunities to produce in Las Vegas, because New Orleans lottery pick and starting guard Dyson Daniels was sidelined Saturday due to a first-half right ankle injury. Daniels is currently being evaluated; his status is to be determined.
Over the remainder of summer league and the offseason, Harper is working on his conditioning and improving his shot-making when he gets into the paint. He’s officially a three-year NBA veteran, with his 43 total minutes for New Orleans in 2021-22 being the most he’s logged in the league.
“I’m just trying to continue to get better,” Harper said. “I feel like I did a good job overall in my third year with the G League, and then coming to the Pelicans at the end of the year, having productive games. That led me into my offseason going into Year 4.
“Being in better overall shape is probably the biggest thing (to focus on this summer), and being more efficient. Every year in the G League my (percentages) from the field and three-point have gone up. Of course, I’m smaller, (but) I can shoot, so (opposing defenses) are trying to force me into the paint. So I’m (working on) being able to finish with both hands and making different shots, while being able to create overall.”