Delcambre High School will once again take part in the Iberia Parish Sugarcane Football Jamboree, hosted by Jeanerette Senior High on Thursday, Aug. 24. 

Several high schools across the Teche Area will be participating in jamborees this week, including the famous Iberia Parish Sugarcane Football Jamboree.

Iberia Parish’s jamboree will take place at Jeanerette Senior High School on Thursday, Aug. 24. Delcambre will face off against Highland Baptist in the first game of the evening, with Jeanerette and Loreauville taking the field after. The first game of the night is schedule for 7 p.m. due to high temperatures expected across the state. 



