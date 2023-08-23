Several high schools across the Teche Area will be participating in jamborees this week, including the famous Iberia Parish Sugarcane Football Jamboree.
Iberia Parish’s jamboree will take place at Jeanerette Senior High School on Thursday, Aug. 24. Delcambre will face off against Highland Baptist in the first game of the evening, with Jeanerette and Loreauville taking the field after. The first game of the night is schedule for 7 p.m. due to high temperatures expected across the state.
Erath will also play on Thursday, facing Eunice at 6 p.m. in the Acadia-Vermilion Jamboree. The game will be played at Church Point High School.
Games will continue on Friday as both Catholic High School and Hanson Memorial make the trip to Eunice to take part in the annual Joe Nagata Memorial Jamboree. The Tigers kick off the evening at 6 p.m. with a game against J.S. Clark followed by Catholic High’s contest against Opelousas Catholic.
A last-minute change will see Westgate travel to Tioga High School to face off against Tioga on Friday, Aug. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. The Tigers' JV and Freshman teams will take part in the Acadiana Jamboree on Saturday at Clark Field in Lafayette.
The Yellow Jackets will travel to Houma to take part in the Vandebilt Catholic Jamboree while St. Martinville makes the trek to Cajun Field to face off against Southside in the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree around 7 p.m.
The St. Mary Parish Jamboree will also take place on Friday. Centerville and Morgan City kick off the evening before West St. Mary and Franklin take the field against their respective opponents. Games begin at 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
ACADIA-VERMILION JAMBOREE
at Church Point High School
Erath vs. Eunice, 6 p.m.
IBERIA PARISH SUGARCANE JAMBOREE
at Jeanerette High School
Delcambre vs. Highland Baptist, 6 p.m.
Jeanerette vs. Loreauville
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN JAMBOREE
at Lafayette Christian Academy
Opelousas vs. Westgate, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
COACH JOE NAGATA MEMORIAL JAMBOREE
at St. Edmund High School
Hanson Memorial vs. J.S. Clark, 6 p.m.
Catholic-NI vs. Opelousas Catholic, 7 p.m.
VANDY CATHOLIC JAMBOREE
At Vandebilt Catholic High School
New Iberia Senior High vs. Vanderbilt Catholic, 7 p.m.