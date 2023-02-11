YOUNGSVILLE - New Iberia Senior High boys basketball coach Chad Pourciau summed it up best after his Jackets dropped only their second game of the season Friday night to District 3-5A rival Southside.

"It's a long season and you're going to have nights where you don't play well and tonight we didn't play well," Pourciau said after his Jackets lost 47-36 to the Sharks, coached by former NISH coach Todd Russ.



