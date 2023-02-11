YOUNGSVILLE - New Iberia Senior High boys basketball coach Chad Pourciau summed it up best after his Jackets dropped only their second game of the season Friday night to District 3-5A rival Southside.
"It's a long season and you're going to have nights where you don't play well and tonight we didn't play well," Pourciau said after his Jackets lost 47-36 to the Sharks, coached by former NISH coach Todd Russ.
"We didn't play well, we fouled a lot," Pourciau said. "Any loss is a rough loss and they are a well-coached team."
"We lost to a quality team on their home floor. It wasn't a terrible loss."
With the loss, NISH fell to 25-2 on the season and 5-1 in district, tied with Barbe for first place.
The Jackets have three games left in the regular season. They played St. Thomas More Saturday in the Cajundome and then play host to Carencro Tuesday and Acadiana Friday
As of Saturday morning, NISH was still the top seed in Division I Non-Select with almost a full point lead over second place Ruston (44.37-43.70).
The Jackets are still in play for a top-four seed and a first round bye in the playoffs and two home playoff games.
But the winning streak that was started after the December loss to Teurlings came to an end as Russ and the Sharks beat Pourciau, his former assistant.
"I have so much respect for him and the way he coaches and how his teams play," the NISH coach said. "I had the privilege to coach with him and learned so much from him. His teams are always tough. That's why he wins."
When he coached at NISH, Russ' teams were known for playing defense and shooing 3-pointers and that's what he did against the Jackets Friday.
New Iberia was called for several offensive fouls that negated several baskets and the Sharks hit four 3-pointers in the game that helped Southside hold off potential rallies from NISH.
"We couldn't finish," Pourciau said. "And a lot of it had to do with them. They guarded us and prevented us from getting to the rim. Credit to them."
Austin Delahoussaye led NISH with 14 points but Christian Walker was held to nine points and no one else score more than six for the Jackets.
Now the question is how fast the Jackets can put the loss behind them.
"We're 25 and 2, it's not time to hit the panic button," Pourciau said. "We have a game against St. Thomas More on Saturday and then we have two home games next week."
"This was just one loss. We put it behind us and tomorrow is another day, another game. We're still in play for a top 4 seed which is what we have been working for the whole year."