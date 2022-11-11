Acadiana Christian School senior Jada Hughes committed to play softball at Xavier University on Wednesday, the opening day of 2022’s Early Signing Period.
“It feels great, it’s like a dream come true,” Hughes said of committing to play at Xavier.
Acadiana Christian School senior Jada Hughes committed to play softball at Xavier University on Wednesday, the opening day of 2022’s Early Signing Period.
“It feels great, it’s like a dream come true,” Hughes said of committing to play at Xavier.
Surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches, Hughes was honored with a ceremony in the ACS gymnasium.
Acadiana Christian softball coach Mark Mahoney said that Hughes isn’t just a great athlete, she’s also a great person.
“Jada’s awesome. She’s a hard worker who is dedicated to the sport,” he said. “She puts in work upon work in multiple sports. She’s a great student and she has a pleasant attitude. She’s a pleasure to coach. When you have talent, combined with the right attitude, it makes it even sweeter.”
Hughes said that her attitude is all about being a positive force on the team.
“I just try to have a positive effect on the field. I know that having a leader that’s positive and takes to the leadership role helps,” she said.
Hughes said that she was excited to hear that Xavier, a private historically Black university in New Orleans, had a softball team.
“It felt like home,” she said about the university. “I always wanted to go here once they got a softball team. On my visit they offered me and I verbally committed right away because I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”
It takes a lot of effort and sacrifice to make it to the signing table. When asked what it takes to make it to that level, Hughes said it was “many, many practices.”
“I had to miss a lot of events to practice and put in the work with the help of my coaches, my mom and my family. They all support me.”
Hughes, who can play any position but specializes as a center fielder and pitcher, won the state title with ACS in 2019 and has been state runner up for the past two seasons. This year, she’s coming for the title.
“I’d like a state championship this year,” Hughes said when asked what her senior season goals were. “We’ve been state runner up for the past two years, so this year I’m coming for that title.”
SPORTS DIRECTOR
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.