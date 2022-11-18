Joanette Boutte
A vibrant photographic mural adorns the walls of the LSU women’s basketball practice facility, featuring images of familiar Hall of Fame legends like coach Sue Gunter, guard Seimone Augustus and center Sylvia Fowles.

Another legendary LSU figure depicted in the mural didn’t coach an Olympic team, earn All-America honors or become a star in the WNBA, but the accomplishments of Joanette Batiste Boutte are just as significant.



