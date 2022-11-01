williams.JPG

Josh Williams was born in Houston, Texas, and he has been a lifelong fan of LSU. His father, Jermaine, led the way for his love for football, as he played four seasons in the NFL, suiting up for the Buccaneers, Raiders, Jaguars and Chiefs. His little brother, Jordan, is also a Division I athlete, entering his freshman season for Texas A&M’s basketball team.

Growing up, Josh played multiple sports including basketball, baseball, and football. He was very talented at basketball during his youth. He and six other young high school basketball stars accompanied Hakeem Olajuwon on a trip to China to help spread the game of basketball worldwide.



