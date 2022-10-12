Mike Jones, Jr.
While Mike Jones Jr. was just starting to emerge as one of the nation’s best outside linebackers at Clemson, his dream was always to eventually move to inside linebacker. Clemson’s linebacker room was crowded, and there was no clear path to start in the middle of the defense for him.

Jones’ 2020 season at Clemson had been a breakout year. He appeared in 10 games, starting in seven, and capped the year off with an interception in the Sugar Bowl against No. 3 Ohio State. He was awarded All-ACC Second Team honors with a stat line of 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble.



