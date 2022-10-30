reed.JPG

LSU men’s basketball freshman forward Jalen Reed may be new to the Baton Rouge campus, but he is no stranger to basketball in the Southeastern Conference.

Reed and his fellow basketball Tigers will open the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, November 9, at the Maravich Center when LSU plays host to Kansas City at 7 p.m. Season tickets for the 18 home games are on sale at LSUTix.net and single game non-conference tickets will be on sale soon.



Tags