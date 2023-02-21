As the 2023 prep baseball season begins, head coach Eli Lewellyn and his NISH Jackets begin the process of improving as last season's 8-16 record and making a return to the playoffs, where two years ago the Jackets made a run to the quarterfinals.
"I'm really excited about this group of guys that we have this season," Lewellyn said. "They have really bought into our culture and how we want to do things this year."
"They really worked hard in the weight room this fall and have done a lot to address their game over the winter. There are going to be some growing pains this year, there are going to be some ups and downs this year but I expect that we are going to get better game in and game out."
Starting on the mound, Lewellyn has several players returning with varsity experience.
"Thomas Collins had been in the program for three years," he said. "Mason Meyers has been with us for a couple of years."
"We have a freshman, Gage Hayes, who can throw pretty well. Louis Aucoin has been pretty good all fall for us as well. We have some pitching depth that is going to serve us well all season."
The Jackets also have a little pop in the lineup as well.
"Offensively, J.B. Francis has been hitting the ball well for us," Lewellyn said. "He's in the prime spot in our lineup and has done a good job with runners on base."
"Kennedy Drexler is returning as a third-year starter for us. He has a lot of speed and is replacing Christian Thomas, who has a lot of speed for us last year in the leadoff spot."
"Meyers puts the ball in play for us, Drew Rogers does really well in situational hitting and then we have some newcomers to the lineup that I'm expecting good things things from this year."
Defensively, the NISH coach feels pretty solid about the infield and the outfield and has good things to say about Gabe Treviso behind the plate for the Jackets
"The big challenge with having so many younger guys on the field is that they haven't experienced pressure situations coming their way with runners moving in front of them." he said. "But once they get that experience I think that defensively we're going to be fine."
According to Lewellyn, the goal for the Jackets in 2023 is to make the playoffs and have the opportunity to make a run, similar with what happened with the team two years ago, when NISH came out of nowhere to make a run to the quarterfinals for the first time in two decades.
"I think that's a possibility with the group we have and the schedule we have. We just have to make sure that we keep growing and getting better as a team each day."