As the 2023 prep baseball season begins, head coach Eli Lewellyn and his NISH Jackets begin the process of improving as last season's 8-16 record and making a return to the playoffs, where two years ago the Jackets made a run to the quarterfinals.

"I'm really excited about this group of guys that we have this season," Lewellyn said. "They have really bought into our culture and how we want to do things this year."



